Beach Weekly S13E11: Performances on campus, information on how students can vote & more

Beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, Associated Students Incorporated will be hosting a Ping Pong Tournament in the main gym of the Student Recreation and Wellness Center. The tournament is free to participate in and the winners will receive a prize.

Soul and jazz pianist and singer Kandace Springs will be performing at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center on Friday, Nov. 8. Tickets are $45. The show begins at 8 p.m. and will be about an hour and a half long.

Saturday, Nov. 9, also in the Carpenter Performing Arts Center, is the Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular which is a laser light show presented to a soundtrack of some of Pink Floyd’s greatest hits. The show will start at 8 p.m. and tickets are also $45 for everyone. This event is not recommended for those with light sensitivity.

A free family-friendly event, Beach Streets, is happening on Saturday, Nov. 9 in uptown Long Beach. Beginning at 11 a.m. car traffic will be closed from Atlantic North to Artesia East. With the closure, residents can enjoy a stroll or bike ride through their streets to visit different entertainment hubs that will have music and activities.

Starting on Monday, Nov. 3 the 710 freeway will have a lane closure lasting for two years as a part of the next Port of Long Beach expansion. The third lane on the 710 freeway heading south will be closed after the Shoreline Drive exit. Although there are many varying off-ramp closures, a port spokesperson encouraged drivers to be prepared and aware of any marked closures as detours will sometimes be necessary.

With the election happening on Tuesday, Nov 5, there are many places and ways that California residents can vote. All residents registered to vote will receive mail-in ballots that should be mailed back by the night of Nov. 5 at the latest. In-person voting is available at 22 different locations throughout Long Beach such as the Billie Jean King Main Library, Bixby Park, St. Matthew Catholic Church and our very own Walter Pyramid in Sunset rooms A and B. In-person polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Nov. 5. A list of these locations along with vote-by-mail drop box locations can be found here.

Election coverage will be happening across major news platforms but Peacock will be streaming a multi-view experience on Tuesday, Nov. 5 from 3 p.m. until about 11 p.m. Prior to the election, viewers can also rewatch the Presidential and Vice Presidential Debates.

Presidential elections can be complicated for many students. Starting on Nov. 5 and ending on Nov. 8, join the Office of Belonging and Inclusion for their Reflect and Reset event on campus. This event allows students’ voices to be heard and creates a safe space to have conversations surrounding the election. Students can find the dates, times and locations for these conversations on their Events & Orgs app through the CSULB Single Sign-On.

Host & Editor: Gianna Echeverria

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

Like, comment, and follow us on your favorite platform for more content!

Apple Podcasts

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/long-beach-current-podcasts/id1488484518

Spotify

⁠https://open.spotify.com/show/4HJaqJep02kHeIQy8op1n1⁠

⁠⁠⁠Overcast

https://overcast.fm/itunes1488484518/long-beach-current-podcasts