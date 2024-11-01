Teed Up S4E10: Future of Golden State

This week hosts Matthew Gomez and Matthew Coleman are joined by two colleagues from the sports desk at the Long Beach Current, Sports Editor David Ramage and Sports Assistant Alyssa De La Cruz. The four briefly discuss the World Series, the WNBA finals and the beginning of the NBA season.

To everyone’s surprise, De La Cruz, a Dodgers fan, mentions that she does not need them to win the World Series. She also speaks on what the Dodgers’ run will realistically look like.

During the WNBA segment, Coleman delivers his first hot take of the episode detailing how Sabrina Ionescu will be a Golden State Valkyrie.

With Bronny James making his official NBA debut alongside his father, Lebron, the panel breaks down expectations and the moment itself. Despite calls of nepotism, Gomez gives some positive stats compared to the Antetokounmpo brothers’ overseas stats.

To close out the show, they talk about the Intuit Dome, some of the main storylines from the first couple of games in the World Series and what’s left in the tank for some of the league’s biggest stars.

Host: Matthew Gomez, Matthew Coleman

Guests: Davis Ramage, Alyssa De La Cruz

Editor: Aidan Swanepoel

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

