Beach Weekly S13E8: LGBTQ+ graduate student panel, mainline water break in Long Beach & more

On Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 5 p.m. the LGBTQ Resource Center is hosting a LGBTQ+ Graduate Student Panel. Students from the LGBTQ+ community are invited to attend the panel in the Graduate Center within the University Library to hear about life after graduation from members of their community.

Join Beach Balance for their Nutrition for Fitness Training event on Thursday, Oct. 17 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Student Recreation and Wellness Center to learn how to use nutrition to support your performance and recovery goals. Space is limited and a reservation must be made through your CSULB Single Sign-On to attend.

Also in the SRWC at 6 p.m., ASI will be hosting a Sand Volleyball Tournament. The doubles tournament is free to participate in and equipment will be provided to attendees. Winners of the tournament will receive prizes.

This Friday, Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. is ASI Night in the Walter Pyramid where students can watch the Long Beach State women’s volleyball team face off against UC Irvine. The event is free for students with no registration required but a valid student ID is needed to enter.

Last Tuesday, Oct. 8, a small plane attempting to leave Catalina Island crashed, killing all five passengers on board. The plane took off from Catalina Airport moments before it crashed a mile west of the runway.

On Monday, Oct. 7, a back house exploded in northwest Long Beach. One resident, Manny Fabrigas, suffered severe second and third-degree burns across the majority of his body and is currently in the intensive care unit. Although unconfirmed, authorities and the Long Beach Fire Department Captain believe that the explosion was likely the result of a gas leak.

Around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9, the Long Beach Utilities Department responded to a flood at the intersection of Orange Avenue and Wardlow Road after an important water main broke. A boil water mandate was put in place early Thursday, Oct. 10 but was lifted the next morning.

Hurricane Milton made landfall near Siesta Key, Florida on Wednesday night as a category-three hurricane. This is the second hurricane in two weeks to make landfall in Florida and left at least 16 people dead. As of Thursday night, over 1,000 people were rescued by first responders and around 2.5 million people are without power.

A plane headed from Seattle to Istanbul was forced to make an emergency landing in New York due to the tragic death of its pilot mid-flight. 59-year-old pilot İlçehin Pehlivan lost consciousness and failed to be revived by those onboard.

In Mexico, the mayor of Chilpancingo, Alejandro Arcos, was murdered and beheaded only six days after taking office. Violence against politicians has been on the rise in Mexico with 34 politicians killed during the election season in June.

The Dominican Republic has deported and repatriated almost 11,000 Haitians in the past week. In Haiti, gang violence has caused thousands of Haitians to become displaced with many immigrating to the Dominican Republic. Haitian Prime Minister Garry Conille has called the act “a violation of the fundamental principles of human dignity.”

Host: Gianna Echeverria

Editor: Gianna Echeverria

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

