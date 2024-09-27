Beach Weekly S13E6: Events on and off-campus, Hurricane Helene & more

Running from Oct. 2 to Oct. 13, the California Repertory Company will be putting on their production of Urinetown. This dark-humored musical is about our rights, or lack thereof, to go to the bathroom. Shows during the week begin at 7:30 p.m., but on Saturday and Sunday there will be daytime shows at 2 p.m. This hour-and-a-half show will cost $23 for students and $25 for non-students.

On Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the University Student Union Ballrooms, several Long Beach State organizations will be hosting the OUTober Kick Off. The event will have activities and snacks along with music and drag. Use the Events & Orgs app in your CSULB Single Sign-On to stay updated with possible opportunities for connection and conversation within your community.

On Friday, Oct. 4, the Long Beach Museum of Art will open two new exhibitions with receptions beginning at 5 p.m. for members and 7 p.m. for non-members. The event is free with an RSVP. Both exhibitions will be in the museum until early next year. Visit LBMA.org to get tickets, RSVP or sign up to become a member.

Last Tuesday, Sept. 24 Long Beach Fire was responding to a call when they fatally struck a man experiencing homelessness while pulling out of the station. The man, identified as 61-year-old Michael Shaun Ross, was resting in front of the roll-up garage at the station when he was struck. Currently, no charges are being brought against the firefighters.

The mayor of New York City, Eric Adams, was indicted on Thursday, Sept. 26 on five federal charges. All the charges relate to public corruption, including bribery and conspiracy. Even though he is facing a 57-page indictment, Adams says he will continue running business as usual. He urges the people of New York City to listen to his defense before making assumptions, saying he was not surprised by these charges. There are many alleged actions within the indictment such as taking illegal contributions for his campaign and receiving international luxuries in exchange for exercising his power.

Apalachee High School reopened on Sept. 24 after the fatal mass shooting earlier in the month. Classes will be half days and will return to full days after fall break on Oct. 14. The building where the shooting occurred remains closed and students who had classes there are being bussed to nearby schools. Although law enforcement, counselors and therapy dogs are on-site to make students feel safe, concerned community members and parents have started a petition asking for additional security.

Sept. 26 marked 10 years since 43 students were abducted in Guerrero, Mexico. Although no connection has been directly established, parents of the missing students claim that officials in the state were in constant dealing with the cartels and blame them for the loss of their children. Protests will not stop until they feel justice has been served.

On Thursday, Sept. 26, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the White House in hopes of urging the Biden administration to heighten their military assistance as he believes Ukraine can win the war with Russia. The following day on Friday, Sept. 27, Zelenskyy met with former president Trump to share his ideas and extended his plea in case the 2024 election should cause a change in administration.

Host: Gianna Echeverria

Editor: Aidan Swanepoel

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

Like, comment, and follow us on your favorite platform for more content!

Apple Podcasts

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/long-beach-current-podcasts/id1488484518

Spotify

⁠https://open.spotify.com/show/4HJaqJep02kHeIQy8op1n1⁠

⁠⁠⁠Overcast

https://overcast.fm/itunes1488484518/long-beach-current-podcasts