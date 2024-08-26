Beach Weekly S13E1: Campus changes over summer, end-of-summer events in Long Beach & more

The first week back on campus is full of ways to connect with fellow students. Associated Students, Inc. (ASI) is hosting a Back to the Beach Breakfast on Wednesday, Aug. 28 from 10 a.m. to noon at the ASI Beach Kitchen where students are invited to grab a free pancake and meet new people!

You can also join ASI at the University Student Union (USU) on Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Back to the Beach Week which includes free giveaways on the Southwest Terrace and music on the USU North Lawn and South Plaza.

The best way to stay updated and involved with upcoming events around campus is by using the Events & Orgs apps within your CSULB Single Sign-On!

As always over the summer, many changes were made to facilities and programs here at Long Beach State. To start, our news publication has transformed from the Daily 49er to the Long Beach Current. Read more about the name change by picking up a newspaper from newsstands located around campus. Furthermore, the Film and Electronic Arts department has been renamed to the Department of Cinematic Arts and offers a new curriculum, sound stage and an updated equipment room.

Don’t forget about the Day 1 Textbook Access (D1TA) program which allows students to pay a flat rate to receive all of their required textbooks as soon as needed. The program is $250 a semester for full-time students and $165 a semester for part-time students. If a book is not available in a digital format, a physical copy will be included at no additional cost and can be picked up at the Book Information counter inside the Bookstore. Participation in the program is voluntary and students will have until Sept. 9 to opt out.

Starting last Saturday, Aug. 24 a stretch of Pine Avenue from Broadway to Third Street has been closed to traffic and will remain closed for the next two weeks due to the Summer on Pine! street festival. Some events taking place include a health and wellness fair on Aug. 28 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and a roller disco on Aug. 29 and Sept 5 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Be mindful of increased foot traffic due to the closure when driving downtown these next two weeks.

Big Bang on the Bay, has been an annual event in Long Beach since 2011 and has brought people together to enjoy their shared Labor Day weekend. The event will be held this Sunday, Sept. 1 in Alamitos Bay at 4:30 p.m. with the fireworks show starting at 8:30 p.m.

On July 21, President Joe Biden did not accept the Democratic Party’s nomination to run for reelection and instead endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris who accepted the nomination and selected Tim Walz, the Governor of Minnesota, as her running mate.

On Wednesday, Aug. 21, two tons of meth disguised as watermelons were uncovered by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol in San Diego. The faux watermelons contained over 1,000 packages of methamphetamine and were worth approximately $5 million. The 29-year-old driver was taken by the Department of Homeland Security for further investigation.

This year at the Paris Olympics there were seven representatives, coaches and players from Long Beach State. Coach LaTanya Sheffield was the head coach for the U.S. women’s track and field team and helped the team earn seven gold, five silver and four bronze medals. Coach Gavin Arroyo was the assistant coach to the U.S. men’s water polo team and helped them earn a bronze medal. Two alumni, TJ DeFalco and Kyle Ensing, represented the U.S. men’s volleyball team and DeFalco took home a bronze medal. In women’s water polo, our women’s water polo assistant coach Rachel Fattal competed with the U.S. women’s water polo team and alumnae Marilia Mimides and Orsi Hertzka competed for Canada and France respectively.

