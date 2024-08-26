Quell food anxieties by exploring affordable options on campus

Located on room 116 of the first floor of the University Student Union is the Laurén Chalmers Beach pantry. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays-Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays the pantry is open to provide food assistance to students.

Located on room 116 of the first floor of the University Student Union is the Laurén Chalmers Beach pantry. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays-Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays the pantry is open to provide food assistance to students.

As the fall semester approaches at Long Beach State, the annual concern over food arises, however, the university offers multiple food resources to help students.



These resources include Beach CalFresh, ASI Beach Pantry and local services that assist students with healthy and low-cost food options on and off campus.

Beach CalFresh Program

The CalFresh Program offers versatility with food assistance, as students can use their CalFresh cards at local farmers markets, certain grocery stores nearby and at qualifying locations off campus. If applicable for CalFresh, students can receive up to $250 a month, usable for groceries on an electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card.

Although students cannot use EBT as a form of payment at any on-campus restaurants and convenience stores, criminal justice major Madeline Blood said she reaps the benefits of CalFresh and finds that it saves her money during months when her paycheck may not stretch far enough.

“Overall, I would say that the positives outweigh the payoff of being able to utilize the money to pay for food,” Blood said. “As a student, I feel like it’s helped because the financial strain – for at least my food – has gone down,” Blood said.

Students can visit in person at the Basic Needs Center in USU-112 and contact Beach CalFresh at 562-317-1492 for assistance.

ASI Beach Pantry

Located on the first floor of the University Student Union (USU), in USU-116, is the newly named Laurén Chalmers ‘83 Beach Pantry.

The Beach Pantry offers students the opportunity to visit three times a week and receive five items per visit.

Students can also use curbside pick-up and schedule online appointments to build a shopping cart to visit the pantry.

“College can be a stressful time without the added worry of where your next meal will come from,” said Beach Pantry Manager Christina Limón. “By utilizing the pantry, students can alleviate some of that pressure, allowing them to focus more on their studies, personal growth and enjoying the college experience.”

Aside from food, the pantry also provides swap services allowing students to bring in old and used school supplies to swap them out for newer items.

Limón said that since the inception of the Beach Pantry, there’s been a major influx of students using the pantry, highlighting the increasing awareness and need for students to be able to access healthy and available food options.

The pantry accepts donations through food, monetary contributions, gift cards, volunteers and fundraising events.

Anyone can donate non-perishables and hygiene products, or purchase them digitally through the pantry’s Amazon wishlist.

“Providing access to food ensures that students are able to concentrate on their studies and worry less about where they will find their next meal,” Limón said.

Supporting Local

Students shopping for produce and locally sourced nutrition should look to the many farmers’ markets scattered across the city.

Most days of the week, there are markets available around the city, including Bixby Park on Tuesdays and Saturdays, the Marine Stadium on Wednesday nights, Bixby Knolls on Thursdays, Downtown Long Beach on Fridays and Alamitos Bay on Sundays.

Farmers’ markets allow students to not only find food sourced locally and affordably, but also connect with the community and support small business owners in Long Beach.

Students suffering from food insecurity should also refer to these resources: