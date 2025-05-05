Setbacks to stagewalks: Graduates redefine traditional college experiences

Alma Villaescusa Pineda received her bachelor’s degree in psychology in 2016. She came to Long Beach State to earn a second bachelor’s degree in computer engineering and will be graduating this May 2025. Photo Credit: Lauren Benson

Among a sea of nearly 10,000 spring 2025 graduates at Long Beach State, there is a quiet presence turning heads, not for how quickly they got to the stage, but for how far they have come.

This presence indicates a growing national trend of non-traditional students returning to the classroom, fueled by an invigorated sense of purpose.

Among them is 32-year-old Alma Villaescusa Pineda, earning her bachelor’s degree in computer engineering, a path she never imagined possible a decade ago.

After immigrating from Mexico at age nine, Pineda pursued psychology and began a career in therapy and psychiatry. However, once the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Pineda was laid off.

Looking at what careers would help her earn more than her former $18 hourly wage, Pineda’s boyfriend encouraged her to return to school—this time, for a STEM degree.

This new path, however, brought challenges for Pineda; she faced obstacles in her coursework and skepticism from her family.

“[They would] say at the beginning, ‘Are you sure? Science? Math? You were never really good at those,’” Pineda said.

Despite often being the only woman in the room, Pineda said she found support through a group of classmates and her partner. Additionally, her coursework began to click, citing a positive experience in a programming class.

“Just give yourself the grace to be gentle with yourself, to know your limits, accept your limits and move forward from there and ask for help,” she said.

For Quinn Bentley, 34, his journey in education differs.

Self-described as functionally illiterate until the age of 19, to now graduating as an Associated Students, Inc. Senator with a 4.0 GPA, Bentley receives a master’s in business administration this May.

“I had a 1.8 GPA in high school, I never planned on going to college,” Bentley said. “The plan was always going to the workforce.”

After a decade working in special education, Bentley stepped away when a move from Seattle to California made it financially unsustainable.

Becoming a father brought new clarity and a new set of decisions for Bentley, pushing him to return to graduate school.

“Part of it was wanting to live up to the picture I presented to her when we got married,” Bentley said. “Part of it was family. And part of it was just being the man I promised I would be.”

Bentley’s experience at CSULB, however, has not been without adversity; he recounts almost dropping out when his friend died of an accidental drug overdose.

“His name was Jordan Mueller, and this was very devastating,” Bentley said. “I even thought about dropping out for a little bit, but I just didn’t think that would be a good way to honor his life.”

Bentley transformed his sorrow into action while working on “Jordan’s Resolution,” calling for a billion dollars in additional federal spending for treatment facilities, research, overdose reversal medications and anything to support the community.

Leading up to the big moment, Bentley expresses pride.

“I know that because I’m getting this, it’s going to substantially change my kid’s lives,” Bentley said. “I’m very happy about that.”

Pride also runs high for 38-year-old Krystal Mead this spring, as her autodidactic decision to return to school sees its fruition through her bachelor’s in sociology.

“I can hardly think about it without crying,” Mead said. “I’m here on a sacrifice. I’m here very intentionally.”

Though college was something Mead always dreamed of, she said circumstances like poverty, childhood abuse, neglect and her parent’s refusal to share necessary social information to qualify for FAFSA benefits prevented her from that path sooner.

“That was really one of the first times [I experienced] the social stigmas and systems that are set up deliberately to disadvantage some people,” Mead said.

Estranged from her own parents, who walked out on her high school graduation, Mead will be accompanied on her graduation day by her husband’s family, “her chosen family.”

“They’re all incredibly proud of me,” Mead said. “We’re gonna throw a huge party, and it’s just not only a redo, but, you know, it’s been such a long time coming.”

With plans to attend law school after completing her degree, Mead seeks to fight the very systems that failed her by advocating for civil liberties and justice.

“I don’t expect to change any systems on my own,” Mead said. “But I want to be part of the team fight. I want to look back and say I tried.”