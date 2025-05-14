Despite USU setback, Re:wild seeks to continue campus green space preservation

From left to right, Re:wild's Club Treasurer Bani Rice, Club President Alicia Newland and Webmaster Rigoberto Rodriguez stand in front of their Pilot project on April 24. Photo credit: Grace Lawson

As the end of the school year approaches and the University Student Union’s final days loom over the student body, the Re:wild club on campus is saying goodbye to its Pilot project.

Having focused on advocacy of ecological sustainability at Long Beach State since its formation three years ago, the Re:wild’s Pilot project removed the invasive plant species, English ivy, and re-planted native species across plant beds on the upper floor of the USU across from the Bell Tower.

In light of finding out that the they will be losing all the work they had put into the project, Club President Alicia Newland, and fourth-year environmental science and policy major, said they are not focusing on the losses.

Instead, the club seek to use the unfortunate circumstances as a way to further push their ambitions of environmental education on campus, to teach about the harmful pesticides on campus and the integral nature of keeping native plants around the school.

“The benefits of native plants are the reduced water usage benefits and pollinators such as like native bumble bees, native butterflies,” Newland said. “Also, [they] improve soil quality, so you don’t have to use as many synthetic outputs like fertilizers or pesticides.”

Newland noted that CSULB’s Climate Action and Adaptation Plan, which outlines the university’s goals for climate neutrality and mitigating carbon emissions by 2030 and 2040, focuses little on the use of native plants around campus.

The plan does highlight the use of drought-tolerant plants, which could exclude native plants.

Over time, with the established native plants in the club’s Pilot project, the organization has documented the significant reduction in the water usage on their plot, compared to the English ivy that was planted in the spot prior.

“I believe they’re on the right path for the most part,” Newland said. “But, I don’t think, you know, native plants have really, like, become the center of, the discussion.”

As the closing of the USU is affecting the placement of Re:wild’s native plants, they are faced with the dilemma of finding a temporary home for the native plants they have to re-pot from the site of their pilot project.

Though Newland said they have some possible options, the club is still looking for something permanent.

Looking towards the future, the club hopes to continuing hosting their regular events, like hikes and beach clean ups. Additionally, Re:wild hopes to engage with more students, expand and continue their partnerships with the Thrift Club and Bird Watching Club.

Other members of the club, including fourth-year Treasurer Bani Rice and third-year Webmaster Rigoberto Rodriguez, are looking towards the future of the club’s advocacy and education towards the student body.

“I think more people that, you know, understand the cause, might want to join it,” Rice said. “I think then we’ll be able to have more rewilding space– that would be the ultimate goal, with spreading awareness.”

Rodriguez, who will be next year’s president, seeks to spend more time tabling, using signage around campus and collaborating with other clubs.

“And if there were to be a lot more native gardens, a lot more native plants, there could be a lot more educational aspects that people can learn from, even the school itself,” Rodriguez said. “And that’s something people could take back home to incorporate there themselves.”

Re:Wild will be hosting a replanting event on May 26-30 to re-pot 40 native plants from their pilot project.

Find out more about Re:Wild’s club events on their Instagram @rewildcsulb.