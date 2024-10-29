LBSU women’s basketball eyes a fresh start for 2024-2025 season

The LBSU women's basketball team finished the 2023-2024 season with an overall record of (15-18) as they look to bounce back this season. Photo credit: Mark Siquig

The LBSU women's basketball team finished the 2023-2024 season with an overall record of (15-18) as they look to bounce back this season. Photo credit: Mark Siquig

As the 2024-2025 season approaches, second-year head coach Amy Wright and Long Beach State women’s basketball is ready for a fresh start.

Wright and her team aim to improve on last season’s 15-18 record, which included an 8-12 Big West record and a Big West Tournament semifinal loss to UC Irvine.

Reflecting on her first year at the helm, Wright acknowledged the growing pains of implementing a new system and adjusting to a faster-paced style of play.

“Heading into year two, everyone here wants to be here,” Wright said. “We have players fully invested in what we’re trying to do, which makes all the difference.”

She emphasized the importance of having success early in the season to avoid the difficult position they found themselves in last year: fighting through multiple rounds in the Big West tournament.

A key highlight of the season will be The Beach’s Dec.14 matchup against UCLA, a nationally-ranked powerhouse.

“We want to play the best,” Wright said. “It’s important for our players to test themselves against elite competition, it prepares us for the conference and reminds everyone that we can compete with anyone.”

The Beach return a strong core that includes last year’s leading scorer (12.4) senior guard Savannah Tucker, leading rebounder (5.1) sophomore forward Jada Crawshaw and assist leader (2.5) senior guard Patricia Chung.

LBSU is expected to be a force in the Big West this year and is ranked fourth in the preseason coaches poll.

Redshirt sophomore forward Kennan Ka, who missed last season due to an ACL injury sustained the first game of the season, is eager to make her return to the court.

She expressed how she felt she had a lot to prove to herself and that being on the sidelines last year gave her a different perspective on basketball.

“I’m just hungry,” Ka said. “I saw the game from a coach’s angle and learned a lot about leadership. Now, I just want to get back out there and make an impact.”

LBSU will also rely on the experience and leadership of graduate forward Rachel Loobie, who understands the importance of fostering a cohesive team dynamic. Loobie spent two years at Central Michigan and two years at Wright State before transferring to The Beach this season.

She led the Wright State Raiders in rebounds with 6.8 per game, averaged 8.8 points per game and contributed 39 blocks in her senior season.

“I want to be a role model for the younger players, but also create an environment where everyone feels comfortable,” Loobie said. “We’re all in this together.”

LBSU will play an exhibition game against Cal State LA on Nov. 6 at 6 p.m. at the Walter Pyramid. Then, The Beach begin their season on Nov. 9 against William & Mary at 2 p.m. at the Walter Pyramid.