The six fresh faces of LBSU women’s tennis

Freshman Daria Malaescu focused on her singles strategy during Beach Tennis' Fall Tournament from Oct. 3 through Oct. 6. Malaescu competed in a total of fours singles matches throughout the weekend at Rhodes Tennis Center. Photo Credit: Devin Malast/LBSU Athletics

Long Beach State women’s tennis is full of new arrivals for the 2024-2025 season, as the 2024 recruiting season brought six freshmen to the team.

Pamela Badillo, Daisy Carpenter, Cecilia Costa, Diana De Simone, Thea Jagare and Daria Malaescu make up six of The Beach’s seven roster spots.

The large freshman class brings an infusion of talent to The Beach, with Badillo, Costa and De Simone ranked among the top 300 in the International Tennis Federation junior rankings.

Bringing in such a large freshman class was not an intentional mission, according to head coach Jenny Hilt-Costello. After surveying the transfer portal and recruiting class, it was the freshmen that ultimately stood out to her.

“I think we have a really talented group joining us,” Hilt-Costello said. “I’m really excited to have that new, fresh energy … we’re really looking forward to building that winning culture.”

The transition to The Beach has proved to be a welcome one for the new athletes.

“I really get along with all the teammates,” De Simone said. “We’ve practiced almost every day, I really like the courts. Also, the weather and everything, I love it.”

The team began their season on Oct. 3 at the Beach Tennis Fall Tournament, and showed promise with four freshmen advancing to the round of 16 (Jagare, Costa, De Simone and Badillo.)

The chemistry necessary to determine doubles pairings is yet to reveal itself this early in the year, so the focus so far in the season is learning the individual strengths each player. Despite the inexperience of the team, the team‘s skill level has made a big impression on the LBSU coaching staff.

“I’m just seeing a general strong level of tennis right now, we’re not going to have to spend a lot of time on the basics,” Hilt-Costello said. “We can go right away into tactics and things that are going to help them play at this higher Division 1 collegiate tennis level.”

The Beach are not only a young team this year, but an international team as well. Every player on the 2024-25 roster hails from a different county, representing three continents in total.

“Tennis is worldwide,” Hilt-Costello said, “Our recruiting strategy has always been: we want the best available who want to be here. There are a lot of international players who look at Southern California, the academics we have here at Long Beach State, and our tradition we’ve had with tennis here, and it’s really the complete package.”

The upcoming season is full of opportunity and new beginnings for The Beach women’s tennis and they intend to make the most of it.

“I’m excited to play for the team, play for the girls… I want to be the best version of myself and win,” Costa said.