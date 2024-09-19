Bob Murphy Access Center’s early commitment to equity and inclusivity

In 1973, Long Beach State established the Disabled Students Services Program. This program and its services have evolved into what we now know as the Bob Murphy Access Center.

The Bob Murphy Access Center, is a 50-year-old resource on campus for students with visible and non-visible disabilities, and it strives to create awareness and offset inequity.

According to Mary Nguyen, BMAC program director, students with disabilities have historically received the least amount of education, have been the least employed and have been the poorest in the country and the world. BMAC was established on campus to help give students with disabilities equal access to learning and have the college experience.

“In 1973, the disabilities rights movement really started because of lack of physical access, so I’m going to surmise that it focused a lot on physical accessibility, a lot on perhaps students that might need some more assistance in the classroom with exams,” Nguyen said, regarding the early Disabled Student Services.

Although BMAC started as a resource for physical disabilities, it has expanded to include non-visible disabilities as well.

With the increase of mental health crises across higher education, BMAC now also provides support for students with mental health issues like depression and anxiety. BMAC currently has two case managers focusing on psychological disabilities for their mental health program.

The center has continuously strived to create a welcoming environment on campus.

“We want to make sure that our students know that they belong, and we are looking to do so by collaborating with other identity resources on campus,” Nguyen said.

Recently, BMAC has been trying to create more awareness and education focused on Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility.

“We’re telling the campus, ‘let’s not go towards the past and use language that is now outdated and has negative historical connotations,’” Nguyen said. “Because handicap [refers to] a time when people with disabilities couldn’t work, and so they had to take their hat off to ask for money so they could survive.”

BMAC advocates for language that does not define people by their disabilities. Nguyen said that instead of referring to someone first with their disability, we should be using language like “person with a disability,” “student with autism” and “individual that is blind.”

BMAC was named after CSULB alumni Bob Murphy. After graduating, Murphy worked in the aerospace industry, eventually becoming a chief talent officer.

According to Nguyen, he received the naming opportunity after donating three million dollars.

“He had a learning disability,” Nguyen said. “His mother had inspired in him a sense of community and the importance of giving back to others that are in need, especially individuals and children with disabilities, and so he created a family foundation that looks to provide opportunity for disabilities.”

According to Nguyen, Murphy’s family is still active with the university and the Long Beach community. They especially love supporting emerging technology that meet the needs of people with disabilities and single mothers with children that have severe disabilities.

It is important to give back to our communities and donating to BMAC is just one way to give back and aid them in their mission to help students with disabilities on campus.