67 years and counting: The University Student Student Union

Only “temporary infrastructural upgrades" were made to the USU since its construction in 1972. Photo credit: Courtesy of CSULB University Library.

The University Student Union has been a part of Long Beach State since January 1957.

Long Beach Soroptimist, a volunteer service organization, raised the money to build and design the university’s first student union. Named the Soroptimist House, the fully furnished 1450 sq. ranch-style house included a meeting room, kitchen and garden and was donated to CSULB’s Associated Students, Inc after construction.

“The Soroptimist House will be used by service organizations, special interest and religious clubs. It is not for the Greeks, since they will have their own houses. Until they do, however, they will be able to use the house for exchanges and other functions excluding regular meetings,” according to Loris Swanson, previous dean of activities, in an interview from the Daily Forty-Niner archives.

In the 1960s, students realized the house would no longer be enough to support the university’s growing population. In 1965, students voted to raise fees and build the USU. Construction began the following year.

Architect Edward A. Killingsworth designed the USU in addition to other areas of the CSULB campus.

The USU officially opened on Sept. 19, 1972. The new building was 148,000 sq. ft. and filled with amenities such as billiards, bowling, music, food vendors and other student services.

Over the following years, USU and student population needs increased.

1990s – The USU Improvement Project “Building Better – Brick-by-Brick.” Students voted for an increase in student fees, which added the third floor, the west wing and the escalators.

2000s – A campaign to build the Student Recreation and Wellness Center. Students voted and the SRWC opened in the fall of 2010.

2010s – The USU Board of Trustees and ASI assessed students’ needs to renovate and expand the USU for more lounging, study and dining spaces. Students voted for the referendum; it did not pass.

2016 – ASI Beach Pantry opens at the USU to serve students who were dealing with food insecurity.

2017-2018 – USU Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing Project.

2020s – The USU Board of Trustees approved a proposal to work with engineers to look at renovation and expansion for the USU.

Currently, the USU has three floors. The first floor houses the ASI Beach Pantry, 22 West Media Radio, Basic Needs, lounging and study spaces.

The second floor is made up of the food court along with student services including the Dean of Students Office, Student Life and Development Office, Elektric Hair Salon and more.

On the third floor, students can find the ASI government office, all-gender restrooms and meeting rooms.

During the 2022 – 2023 school year, ASI did an outreach campaign called The Future U Project, to see if students were interested in expanding and renovating the USU. ASI did a feasibility study to assess the building and the land.

ASI Communications Manager, Shannon Couey, said the biggest challenge the USU faces is the old infrastructure.

“The facility doesn’t accommodate the increased student population anymore. One of the biggest challenges is the building is so old and with that comes challenges in plumbing and ventilation. Because the building is so old it’s hard to retroactively bring an old building into the 21st century and accommodate the students of this time,” Couey said.

She said they are currently in the design and blueprint phase but are expected to break ground in the fall of next year.

“We are looking to improve a lot of issues with this new building. Students deserve a building that operates well in the 20th century,” Couey said.

The timeline for the construction of the USU is set to be completed in August 2028.