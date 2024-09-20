Campus origins: Long Beach State’s oldest building

(Top to Bottom) Picture of the side of Liberal Arts buildings from 1959, a few years after they were first constructed and open for students. Picture of students passing by in front of Liberal Arts 2 on a sunny afternoon. Photo credit: Special Collections and University Archives & Dante Estrada

75 years ago, the Los Angeles-Orange County State College commenced its fall semester in the dining rooms, kitchens and living rooms of a small apartment building at 5401 E. Anaheim Street.

Within the following years, campus populations grew and buildings were constructed to represent the familiar Long Beach State of today.

Notably, Liberal Arts buildings 2 and 3 are some of the earliest buildings to have been built as part of a plan to expand and renovate the college. By 1954, the structures were complete.

Jesse Odell, a lecturer for the Department of Comparative World Literature and Department of Romance, German, Russian Languages and Literature has taught at CSULB for five years.

All of their courses, Odell said, have been hosted in LA2 and LA3.

“The classrooms in the main buildings are more comfortable than many others on campus, and the cinema-style screens in the separated buildings are ideal for teaching courses on film, television and other forms of visual media,” Odell said.

Odell said that this semester, they are teaching a HyFlex course, which combines in-person and online learning. The resources held in LA2 are helpful to Odell, including the technology in the classroom.

“The instructor options and controls are helpful and intuitive, and I appreciate that there are multiple camera angles and microphones built into the system,” Odell said.

The College of Liberal Arts is the largest college on campus according to the CSULB website, with over 30 various departments and programs. With departments ranging from communications, geography and various foreign language programs, students can broaden their knowledge several avenues of degrees.

Since 1954, the sustained infrastructure of the five Liberal Arts buildings have served the faculty and students towards their educational dreams. As its constituents continue to pass through its raised pillars between classes each day, its tradition shall continue.