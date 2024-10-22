2023 Clery Report reveals increases in campus hate crimes and motor vehicle theft

The Clery Report covers crime that occurs at colleges and universities. CSULB’s report for 2023 reported increases in crimes such as rape and motor vehicle theft. Photo Credit: Justin Enriquez

The 2023 Jeanne Clery Report, which monitors crime on college and university campuses, revealed that incidents of rape, fondling, burglary, motor vehicle theft and stalking were the only categories to see an increase in 2023 at the Long Beach State.

The Clery Report provides on-campus crime statistics to interested parties, including safety and prevention information to the community.

The report showed a total of 20 incidents at CSULB, including 14 crimes and six arrests and referrals for the 2023 report year.

On the enforcement side, arrests for drug law violations and stalking increased, while weapons and liquor law arrests decreased.

University Police Department Chief John Brockie said the increase to 16 car thefts for an entire year is “pretty good” for a campus with 12,000 parked cars most days.

Hate Crimes at CSULB saw an increase by one as part of a trend where hate crimes occurred more often on several CSU campuses, including Fresno, Fullerton, Sacramento and San Jose State Universities.

A hate crime is defined as one in which a victim is targeted due to their race, gender, gender identity, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity or national origin.

There were two incidents classified as hate crimes; one was vandalism, and the other was intimidation. Both victims of these crimes were targeted due to their sexual orientation.

Under the Timely Warning Policy, a warning should be issued immediately if a crime included in the Clery Report occurs on campus and is classified as a realistic threat. The warning will contain the crime committed, the date, time, location and the date the warning was created.

The UPD participates in the National Crime Information Center, a computer system that assists in recovering stolen cars and other property with registered serial numbers, including guns and stocks.

Stolen theft incidents on campus are reported to the Long Beach City Prosecutor’s Office, the Los Angeles County District Attorney and the CSULB Office of the Vice President for Student Affairs.

The UPD does not have jurisdiction over the off-campus fraternity and sorority houses and their events. However, an exception is made when the events are for the purpose of recruiting.

Statistics from the Clery Report are assembled from incidents on campus, surrounding public property and all facilities owned or controlled by the university, including fraternity or sorority houses.

The UPD and Clery Director Larisa Hamada compare submissions with school data to create the annual report issued by Oct. 1.

“Clery program compliance, including the annual security report, is a campus-wide effort, and I appreciate all of my colleagues.” Hamada said.

The Clery Report is named after Jeanne Clery, who was raped and murdered in a residence hall room at Lehigh University in 1986.

To report criminal actions or other emergencies on campus, call (562) 985-4101 or dial 911 on campus phones or cell phones. A WeTip line is available at (562) 986-5131 or on the CSULB website with a web-fillable form.