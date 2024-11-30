Beach Weekly S13E14: CSULB President announces retirement, settlements in regards to poor road maintenance made by the city of Long Beach & more

On Monday, Nov. 25 Long Beach State President Jane Close Conoley released a video announcing her retirement at the end of the 2024-2025 academic school year. Conoley became president of CSULB in 2014 and was the first woman to be formally appointed in the school’s 75-year history.

Beginning at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3 Beach Pride Events will be hosting TV Trivia Night in the University Student Union Ballrooms. They will provide free snacks and refreshments and the top three teams will receive prizes.

On Wednesday, Dec. 4 Beach Pride Events is putting on Noontime Concerts with Triptides on the Southwest Terrace of the University Student Union from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. This event is free for students and refreshments will be provided while supplies last.

The city of Long Beach is facing major financial consequences due to two large settlements made regarding potholes. Noel Laupua fractured her ankle from stepping into a 10-inch wide and 3-inch deep pothole in March 2021 that had been unrepaired since 2015. Long Beach City Council approved a $500,000 settlement for Laupua. The second settlement was made with Eva Vallin who fractured her ankle in multiple potholes outside of a supermarket. This fracture caused Vallin to develop the neurological condition Complex Regional Pain Syndrome. The jury awarded her a settlement of $17.5 million.

On Wednesday, Nov. 27 at around 7 p.m. a woman was struck and killed by a Long Beach transit bus. The accident happened on Shoreline Drive where the road merges into the 710 freeway. The woman passed away on the scene and the police have ruled out speed, distracted driving and impaired driving as potential causes of the accident.

This Thanksgiving, a multitude of Democrat and Republican politicians were targeted with bomb threats and swatting attacks. Five of Trump’s cabinet appointees as well as five congressmen from the state of Connecticut all received bomb threats at their family residences. Thankfully, everyone was unharmed and no explosives were detonated or found in any of the homes.

The famous Parisian Notre Dame Cathedral was destroyed in a fire five years ago in 2019. On Friday, Nov. 29 after years of cleaning, rebuilding and restoration, French President Emmanuel Macron gave the public the first look inside the partially restored building.

The British parliament has voted to legalize assisted dying, making the United Kingdom one of the few nations to do so. The passing of this law allows adults with terminal conditions and less than six months to live the choice to take a substance that ends their lives. The patient must be able to make the decision themselves and two doctors and a judge must sign off on the paperwork.

Host: Gianna Echeverria

Editor: Aidan Swanepoel

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

