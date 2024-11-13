Teed Up S4E12: Feeling Like a Goofball

This week on Teed Up, hosts Matthew Gomez and Matthew Coleman discuss the NFL trade deadline, the biggest threat to the Kansas City Chiefs, who is set to receive the number one overall pick in the NFL Draft and various other topics.

Joined by Design Assistant Soleil Cardenas and JPR student Brandon Rodriguez, Thursday night football between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals was recapped with the group discussing the decision to go for two at the end of the game.

With many wide receivers traded at the deadline, the panel ranked the moves one through ten by significance. As San Francisco 49ers fans, Coleman and Rodriguez spoke about the return of their “glorious king” Christian McCaffrey.

For Corn Break this week, Gomez put together a George Kittle-focused entry highlighting the tight ends’ affinity for Iowa sweet corn.

The episode wraps up with a blind ranking that includes ten NFC quarterbacks in the playoff race and a debate on which players not in the NFL Hall of Fame have the best chances of getting inducted.

Hosts: Matthew Gomez, Matthew Coleman

Guests: Soleil Cardenas, Brandon Rodriguez

Editor: Aidan Swanepoel

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

