Beach Weekly S13E12: Campus closed for Veterans Day and two special guests

Jack Haslett, a Long Beach Current sports assistant, shared in detail about which propositions from the California ballot passed. Haslett explains the language within the propositions and what the results will mean for California residents. Passed propositions include Proposition 2: Public School Bond, Proposition 3: Same-Sex Marriage Language Change, Proposition 4: Climate Bond, Proposition 34: Direct Patient Spending, Proposition 35: Health Care Tax and Proposition 36: Criminal Penalties.

Arts and Life Assistant Delfino Camacho, reported on the LAGOP watch party which was held on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles on 2nd Street. Camacho reflected on people’s reactions and shared details from interviews and conversations he had with attendees during the watch party.

Host & Editor: Gianna Echeverria

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

