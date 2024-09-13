Beach Weekly S13E4: CSULB Job Fair, wildfires in Southern California & more

This week, the Office of Belonging and Inclusion is hosting Cultural Welcomes @ The Beach. On Tuesday, Sept. 17 is Latine Welcome at 11 a.m. outside the bookstore at the Speakers Platform. On Wednesday, Sept. 18, also at 11 a.m. is the Queer and Trans Welcome at the USU North Lawn. Lastly, on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 4 p.m. in the USU Ballrooms is the American Indian and Pacific Islander Welcome. Each event encourages Long Beach State students, faculty and staff to join and connect within their communities. These events will have free food as well as prizes and games.

Are you interested in a future in STEM? Visit the Engineering and Technology Job & Internship Fair in the USU Ballrooms on Wednesday, Sept. 18 from 12 to 4 p.m. You can prepare for the fair on Tuesday, Sept. 17 with a resume writing workshop held online from 12 to 1 p.m.

Sam Farfán, the Long Beach Current’s community engagement manager, joined Beach Weekly to speak on the branding transition from the Daily Forty-Niner to the Long Beach Current. Farfán elaborated on the processes of the publication change and the feedback from students, staff and alumni.

Three fires blazed through Southern California this past week and weekend. Due to these fires over 100,000 people within three counties have been evacuated. These fires have burned over 111,000 acres of California vegetation, forest and wildlife. The San Bernardino County District Attorney stated that the Line Fire was an act of arson and that three fire-igniting tools and devices were found at the origin of the fire. The suspect was tried in court last Friday with nine felony counts.

Last Tuesday, Sept. 10 Long Beach City Council met to pass the new city budget. The proposed 2024-2025 budget for Long Beach will be $3.6 billion. With an 11 percent increase from last year’s budget, Long Beach residents can anticipate higher utility bills and increased pricing in city-wide fees such as paid parking.

Last Tuesday, Sept. 10, former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris faced off in the 2024 presidential debate in Philadelphia. Many topics were discussed throughout the debate including the economy and taxes, abortion, immigration, the environment and housing. Vice President Harris is hoping for another debate while the former president made a clear statement on Truth Social, “KAMALA SHOULD FOCUS ON WHAT SHE SHOULD HAVE DONE DURING THE LAST ALMOST FOUR YEAR PERIOD. THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!” Although the former president feels no need for another debate, his running partner JD Vance will have a debate with Harris’ running mate Tim Walz on Oct. 1.

Last Wednesday, Sept. 11 Hurricane Francine made landfall in Louisiana. New Orleans suffered 7.33 inches of rain and over 140,000 homes lost electricity. At one point, 500 residents were staying in emergency shelters. The hurricane calmed down as it moved toward Mississippi and landed there as a tropical storm.

The eighth Māori monarch was crowned last week following the passing of King Kiingi Tuheitia. The death of the former king, who passed at 69 years old, was an impact that radiated through many people. Tuheitia’s youngest daughter, Ngā Wai hono i te pō, has risen to take the throne. The 27-year-old is the second female Māori Queen in history after her grandmother.

Not only are we seeing wildfires locally here in Southern California but wildfires are also raging in Brazil with over 20 percent of the Amazon Rainforest being burned. Due to the fires, over 10,000 species of animals and plants are at high risk of extinction. Brazil says this is its worst fire in 20 years.

Host: Gianna Echeverria

Editor: Aidan Swanepoel

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

