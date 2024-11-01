Voting sign for a polling station located at International City Masonic Center. Voters visited the site around the evening to cast their vote or to drop off their mail-in ballot on Oct. 29, 2024. Photo credit: Dante Estrada

Election day is approaching in just a few days, with Nov. 5 marking the date for the presidential election. The 2024 ballot covers sections from presidential candidates to local state propositions.

This year marks a milestone for many fledgling voters who are participating in the electoral process for the first time.

The Long Beach Current created a map of the nearest polling stations and drop-off boxes near CSULB so every member on campus can have access to a voting site during this election season.

More polling stations and drop-off boxes near your area can be found on the California Secretary of State’s website.