Election day is approaching in just a few days, with Nov. 5 marking the date for the presidential election. The 2024 ballot covers sections from presidential candidates to local state propositions.
This year marks a milestone for many fledgling voters who are participating in the electoral process for the first time.
The Long Beach Current created a map of the nearest polling stations and drop-off boxes near CSULB so every member on campus can have access to a voting site during this election season.
More polling stations and drop-off boxes near your area can be found on the California Secretary of State’s website.