Gamers of tomorrow: New CSULB Esports executive board elected

The new executive board from left to right: President Corinna Nguyen, ASI Liaison Roman Bell, Treasurer Man-Ni Chen, Secretary Andrew Jao, Events Coordinator Layma Khoram, Vice President Kevin Luu, and Team Coordinator Adan Valenzuela.. Photo credit: Skylar Stock

The new executive board from left to right: President Corinna Nguyen, ASI Liaison Roman Bell, Treasurer Man-Ni Chen, Secretary Andrew Jao, Events Coordinator Layma Khoram, Vice President Kevin Luu, and Team Coordinator Adan Valenzuela.. Photo credit: Skylar Stock

Following nearly two weeks of deliberation, the future of the CSULB Esports Association for the 2025-2026 academic year was unveiled at the organization’s final spring semester meeting on April 30.

Final picks for the executive board were determined by a popular group vote of around 50 members in attendance.

The new members of the board are as follows:

President: Corinna Nguyen

Vice President: Kevin Luu

Secretary: Andrew Jao

Treasurer: Man-Ni Chen

Team Coordinator: Adan Valenzuela

Events Coordinator: Layma Khoram

The association’s new president is Corinna Nguyen, a fourth-year math education major. As this year’s treasurer and a member of the organization for two and a half years, Nguyen felt prepared and ready for the challenge.

“I feel confident enough to be able to lead a group rather [than] just sit back and watch how everything plays out,” Nguyen said as she waited for the election results to be finalized.

While confident she would get a spot on the board, she was unsure of which one. Nguyen aimed to be president, vice president or secretary in this year’s election.

“As soon as I heard that I was president, all the ideas were just running through my brain, and I’m already ready to get to work,” she said.

Throughout her time as president, Nguyen wants to boost meeting attendance. Scheduling and keeping the club organized are also among her main goals.

“I’m studying to become a teacher, so making a meeting feel more interactive is pretty much just a part of the job,” Nguyen said.

As an avid “Valorant” and “Tetris” lover, she hopes to bring her passion and leadership skills to the position.

Boosting meeting attendance comes with a growing member count.

This is where the role of the newly elected events coordinator, Layma Khoram, kicks in.

Third-year psychology major Khoram was previously the social media manager for the organization and wants to continue incorporating new gaming trends into the club.

Due to the Future U project, the Esports lounge will be relocated to the first floor of the University Library at the start of the fall 2025 semester.

Despite this change, Khoram is still determined to host in-person events—especially GG Beach, the association’s largest annual local area network convention.

Khoram is hopeful that GG Beach’s new home will be in the Pyramid.

“I think the biggest obstacle would just be transporting the set of the gaming setups and stuff like that,” Khoram said. “But I think it’s definitely doable if we start preparing early and make it like a really big thing.”

To her, maintaining a sense of community is vital to keeping the club alive and well.

Roman Bell, a fourth-year computer science major, joins the new executive board as the Associated Students, Inc. liaison.

The ASI Liaison is not traditionally elected by the club but instead is chosen by the executive board.

“I would love to figure out if we can host more community events and other things like that to keep the community strong and the club interested,” Bell said.

Bell, who has previously worked with ASI, will help connect different clubs within the Esports branch and utilize ASI connections.

While the future is uncertain, these members are confident that Esports will thrive next year, even with their forthcoming move.

Information regarding next year’s tournaments and events can be found on their Instagram page.