CSULB’s 52nd annual Pow Wow connects generations through the spirit of tradition

To Hopi and Nanticoke Nation dancer Ricky Two Bears Myers, attending powwow has strengthened his sense of community.
Two Bears Myers, who dances in the Northern Traditional style, said he has gotten close to several head staff members and other attendees, considering many of them as family.
“Powwows—it’s our way of healing, it’s our way of our tradition and it’s also the way of our culture. Other people, they have the church and their synagogues—this is our church,” Two Bears Myers said.
The collaborative event was presented by several on-campus organizations, including American Indian Studies Program, American Indian Student Council, American Indian Student Services, Division of Student Affairs, Student Life and Development and Associated Students, Inc.