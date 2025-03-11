CSULB’s 52nd annual Pow Wow connects generations through the spirit of tradition

Johnny Velasquez's Jicarilla Apache tribe is known for their basket making, beadwork, micaceous clay pottery and their Sunrise Dance. Photo Credit: Justin Enriquez

A modern-day, intertribal celebration of different tribal arts and customs kicked off to the rhythm of traditional Indigenous drumming on the weekend of March 8-9 for Long Beach State’s 52nd annual Pow Wow.

Previously hosted on upper campus, this year’s free two-day event was held on the intramural rugby and soccer fields.

The new location provided ample space for attendees to roam around the dance arena and survey various food and clothing vendor stations.

Both days started with traditional gourd dancing, a sacred song and dance tradition honoring all veterans and warriors. The Gourd Dance is also often seen as a ceremony that blesses the powwow grounds before the Grand Entry.

The Grand Entry marked the ceremonial start of the event, where all dancers, veterans and elders entered the dance arena with their nation’s flags, led by the Head Dancers.

The ceremony featured both Southern and Northern drumming styles. The Southern drum maintains a slower tempo, emulating the rhythm of a heartbeat. In contrast, the Northern drum style is more contemporary and upbeat.

To Hopi and Nanticoke Nation dancer Ricky Two Bears Myers, attending powwow has strengthened his sense of community.

Two Bears Myers, who dances in the Northern Traditional style, said he has gotten close to several head staff members and other attendees, considering many of them as family.

“Powwows—it’s our way of healing, it’s our way of our tradition and it’s also the way of our culture. Other people, they have the church and their synagogues—this is our church,” Two Bears Myers said.

According to Two Bear Myers, feathers hold a profound spiritual significance within the community, representing great honor, courage, strength and connection to the spiritual world.

They are often awarded for bravery, achievements or significant contributions within the tribes.

“I had to earn my feathers. Most of my feathers were my dad’s. Some of them were given to me because I am a veteran,” Two Bears Myers said. “But for me, my feathers symbolized that I’ve been through a long journey to get me where I’m at today. I’ve been through a lot of stuff in life.”

One’s regalia, or native cultural attire, is tailored to fit the individual’s taste and background, designed with unique combinations of textures, adornments and patterns.

They hold a sacred significance to each dancer as they are a visual representation of their lived experiences, family colors and their nation’s traditional symbols.

They are often blessed, also known as smudging, with either sage, sweetgrass, tobacco or cedar prior to being worn during ceremonies to purify the cultural attire of any negative energy.

Pawnee and Seminole dancer Brian Paul Frejo believes it is essential to educate oneself and understand one’s tribal customs, history and creation stories to become a beacon of knowledge for future descendants.

“We’re supposed to learn as much as we can to pass it on to the next seven generations. Because that’s the belief, seven generations down the road,” Frejo said. “Our future generations are going to have all that knowledge, all those teachings. To not just survive, but to thrive.”

He cites his participation in the Old Time War Dance exhibition special as one of his favorite parts of the weekend, as he has not witnessed that dance style for many years.

Although initially hesitant to participate in the contest, Frejo was ultimately one of the five winners of the special.

The Old Time War Dance honored Head Man Dancer Les Peters while recognizing the nations of the Northern & Southern Plains, Plateau, Great Lakes and Eastern regions.

One of the contest’s requirements was that the participants’ regalia must represent the ‘50s-‘70s era.

Contest dancing was divided into categories by age, gender and style. Some dance categories included Grass, Chicken, Southern Straight, Woodland, Northern Traditional and Jingle Dress dances.

The Jingle Dress dance is considered a healing ritual as the tinkling sound from the jingles on the dress is believed to carry healing energy.

Lucy Garza, an Ojibwe from White Earth Nation and student at California State University, Fullerton, participated in the Jingle Dress dance category in her custom-made regalia.

“To dance is to pray, and to pray is healing,” Blackfeet Elder Chuck Jensen said. “The girls that wear the jingle dress, that’s a healing dress.”

As a Northern Traditional dancer himself, Jensen’s favorite powwow ceremony during the event was the intertribal dance.

All participants were invited to the arena to celebrate together, regardless of background or dance style.

“I’m one of the elders. So, you know, I just like to support our culture to pass on our knowledge to the younger people, just be a mentor,” Jensen said.

The collaborative event was presented by several on-campus organizations, including American Indian Studies Program, American Indian Student Council, American Indian Student Services, Division of Student Affairs, Student Life and Development and Associated Students, Inc.