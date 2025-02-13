CSULB School of Social Work fosters child welfare community through film

Lead actress Nika King of "Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot" answers questions about the film alongside other panelists. Photo Credit: Justin Enriquez

A true story of hope in a broken foster care system was on the screens and in the hearts of the Long Beach State public child welfare program students during their signature event on Feb. 11.

Held in the University Student Union auditorium, the event gathered members of CSULB’s School of Social Work to watch the 2024 film, “Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot,” for their first in-person signature event since the pandemic.

The film is based on the true story of the small Texas community of Possum Trot, where 22 families took in 77 difficult-to-place children in foster care.

At the screening, students saw the story of a town empowered to help vulnerable children through the means of community and faith.

Put on full display were the uncensored realities of the foster system – abuse, neglect and trauma.

Written and produced by Rebekah and Joshua Weigel, the two joined a panel after the screening to connect with the future social workers.

“We believe strongly that this generation is the key to reversing the foster crisis in America,” Rebekah said. “It is embedded in the DNA of the younger generation.”

In the audience was third-year masters of social work student, Sequilla Lee. Since she was 10, Lee has been on a path to become a social worker.

As the oldest of seven siblings, Lee said some of the most candid parts of the film took her back to her childhood.

“I too grew up in the foster care system,” Lee said. “Faith was always my first line of where I would go for my safe space. So it’s a full circle moment to be able to help.”

To Lee, the movie accurately depicted what it was like to break down and build yourself back up as a child in the foster care system. She credited the community – her church, teachers and counselors – for her journey and success.

When she saw the movie and the story of Possum Trot, she knew she had to pitch it to her colleagues to watch.

Lee came to Imahny Hundley, a school of social work grant faculty member, who quickly showed it to her colleague, Lisa Ibanez.

“[Lee] is like, ‘Hey, I saw this film – you gotta see it,’” Hundley said. “Dr. Ibanez watches the film and brings it to the team, and is like, ‘We have to show this to our students.’”

Hundley works with the California Title IV-E stipend program that incentivizes child welfare students to work for public child agencies.

According to Hundley, these events are necessary in furthering a student’s knowledge and understanding of value in the field. They also provide access to key people in the social work world, and exposure to history like Possum Trot can enrich their education.

“This program changed my life,” Hundley said.

To Lee, the child welfare program at CSULB is more than just being a social worker – it’s about aiding the next generation of children in need by supporting and uplifting them in the best way that they can.

Her words tie into the overarching theme of the event: the importance of mutual aid and support.

According to director Joshua Weigel, there are around 100,000 children in the foster care system in need of forever families.

“I think the biggest problem is everybody’s working in silos, and we all need to work together. We need to come together around these kids,” Rebekah said.

The Weigels have launched an impact site that shares resources for people interested in helping with the foster care crisis in different ways.

Hundley also said that the School of Social Work hopes to continue hosting in-person signature events.

Department news, and information on the Beach’s Child Welfare Program can be found through their website.