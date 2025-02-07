‘The Tempest’ collaboration kicks off Cal Rep’s Spring 2025 season

A shot of the box office ticket window featuring an advertisement for Cal Rep shows including “Frantic / Tempest,” on Wednesday, Feb. 5. Photo credit: Delfino Camacho

Fans of The Bard rejoice.

“Frantic / Tempest,” a “highly physical” adaptation of William Shakespeare’s final solo-written play, will be the Spring 2025 debut performance for Long Beach State’s California Repertory Theatre company.

The show opens for general audiences on Feb. 14 at the University Theater. It will offer four additional show dates, with a preview production scheduled for Feb. 13.

Traditionally considered a “comedy,” “The Tempest” is an epic story of betrayal, magic and wrath. After being betrayed, former Duke Prospero loses everything and hatches a magical plot to regain his station and take revenge.

The show was produced in collaboration with Frantic Assembly, the renowned U.K.-based theater production company known for its non-traditional “Building Block” approach to theater.

Directing the collaborative adaptation is CSULB’s Department Chair of Theatre Arts, Ezra LeBank.

Known for his expertise in theatre physicality, LeBank has been recognized for his skills in partner acrobatics, contact improvisation and stage combat.

“We’re doing it in a physical theater style; you’ll certainly still see comedy in it, and it’s an important part of it … but, like I said, it’s lighter on the comedy and a little bit more diverse,” LeBank said.

While keeping the original language, the adaptation will lean toward physicality, adding original choreography while editing down story aspects to trim the run time to 70 minutes with no intermission.

“The production that we’re doing is very faithful to the Shakespeare, and the show is roughly half text and half movement and sometimes at the same time, and so the text is all original text from the play,” LeBank said.

Tickets for the show are available online, priced at $25 for the campus community and $27 for general audiences.

“Frantic / Tempest” Show Times

Friday, Feb. 14 – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15 – 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 19 – 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 20 – 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 21 – 7:30 p.m.