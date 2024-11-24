Long Beach State Astronomy Night attracts starry-eyed spectators

Long Beach State students were able to see Saturn and Jupiter during Astronomy Night on Nov. 22. Photo Credit: Justin Enriquez

Through a pitch-dark night, several Long Beach State students endured chilly winds and dew-dampened campus lawns with one common goal: to view the stars and planets with their own eyes.

On Thursday, Nov. 22, the Astronomy Club collaborated with Associated Students Inc.’s Beach Pride Events for the third time to host Astronomy Night, an open-to-all event that brought stargazing to the north lawn of the University Student Union.

Telescopes were provided for all attendees to look to the sky and observe.

“Mostly the image is crisp enough, especially with Saturn, where people go like, ‘That just looks like you just put a picture in there,’” said Reon Allen, president of the Astronomy Club and fourth-year physics major. “I like seeing those reactions from people when they get to look through a telescope for the very first time.”

While Saturn and Jupiter would remain visible and in rotation throughout the night, Allen informed the attending group that Saturn would be out of sight every 15 to 20 seconds.

One event attendee, who passionately asked Allen about the Celestron telescopes, among other questions, was not a Long Beach State student but actually a young astronomy fan.

12-year-old Elessar Nolasco brought his own telescope to set down on the lawn, in hopes of glimpsing some nearby planets.

“I just really wanted a chance to be able to look at the stars through my own two eyes without having to look at pictures from NASA and I wanted to see it for myself,” Nolasco said.

His parents, David and Wendolyn Nolasco, both expressed gratitude for the event, which gave their son an opportunity to stargaze.

“It brings out a lot of our own passions for the sky and just remembering what it was like to stargaze,” Nolasco’s father said. “I was telling my wife that not a lot of people look up […] sometimes you just gotta take the time to just remind yourself how small you are in this big, vast universe.”

Nolasco’s mother and CSULB Department of Education Lecturer Wendolyn Nolasco said it can be hard to find a stargazing event open for youth like her son.

After hearing of the event, the Nolasco family decided to attend, as they always support their son’ stargazing dreams.

“His first word was moon,” Wendolyn Nolasco said. “He’s always looking upward and it’s great that this is open to our community, and that we’re able to build community with other like-minded people who are curious and passionate about the stars.”

Constellation lantern crafting was another activity offered to event attendees while hot chocolate and tea were provided to anyone looking to warm up.

Additionally, hammocks were provided for students to allow them to simultaneously and comfortably recharge while stargazing with their naked eyes.

Present at the event was psychology major Maria Rodriguez, who said it was exciting being able to see a constellation through one of the telescopes.

“Honestly, I feel like, during the past few days, I’ve been very into stars,” Rodriguez said. And when she saw the event being offered she wanted to go.

Rodriguez’s friend, Juana Ceja-Cervantes, a first-year health science major, tagged along because of a recent love for the sky and stars.

“My favorite part [was] sitting in the hammocks, laying down in the hammocks and looking up at the sky,” Ceja-Cervantes said.

Third-year international business major, Sophia Cruz, attended the event with her friend Jacob Polo, a third-year finance major.

Both left from the Beads at the Beach event, eager to join Astronomy Night afterwards – patiently waiting in a long line to use a telescope.

“I think this is gonna be our favorite part, but the lines are a little long, so I think we’re waiting on the favorite part,” Cruz said.

Allen said one of the only complications they encountered during the event were the LED lights towering over the lawn.

He explained that the excess lighting affected the darkness, which in turn affected the quality of the planet and star images being displayed on the telescopes.

“The only other option would be able to get red filters and filter them up. But, we haven’t had the time to do that. So, I hope that in the future, if we continue doing this, that’s a planning part that I would like to go through,” Allen said.

Second-year marketing major, Joseph Bass, is an assistant for Beach Pride Events and helped organize the event with the Astronomy Club after working with them last year.

Bass said he enjoys their cooperation and openness when working together.

“It’s right before Thanksgiving break, so it’s kind of one last send-off before everyone goes back home or goes on holiday,” Bass said.