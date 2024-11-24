Clothing swap party brings together friends and free clothes

Samira Flores, attendee of the clothing swap holds up a pair of pants found on one of the clothing racks. The embroidered pants was one of many custom designed pieces donated. Photo credit: Jazmyn de Jesus

Finding creative ways to bring friends and community together has been a goal for Morgan Devries, Bree Hernandez and Allie Stone since the three friends met.

On Nov. 23, their ideas came to fruition through a “Clothing Swap Party” hosted along the water at Marina Vista Park in Long Beach.

“All of our friendships are very much based on this idea of wellness and bringing people together,” Devries said. “I just sent the idea and it so quickly got out of the group chat and it became so beautiful so fast.”

The clothing swap works by allowing those who attended to take as many clothing items as they contributed to the swap. For example, if you bring five items, you can “shop” up to five items that were provided by others in attendance.

Clothing racks, hangers, music and refreshments were provided making it feel like a makeshift boutique was set up along the marina.

Despite the gloom and rain, many mutual friends of the three hosts came to support and donate, filling up four racks of clothing. The goal of the event was not only to create a sustainable and free way for their friends to shop, but to also bring people together with similar interests and ring in the giving season through a wholesome event.

“I had a friend who brought 10 pieces of clothing and didn’t even take any for herself. She just wanted to donate and see the smiles on our faces,” Stone said.

Hernandez served homemade iced coffees with her own matcha cold foam, giving her an opportunity to combine her passion for making coffee and hosting a community event, as someone who has years of experience working as a barista and bartender.

Though the event was not officially promoted, the hosts said that they were now interested in evolving the event after seeing the day’s success. They plan to gain a permit from the city to host monthly clothing swaps in the future and reach a broader audience.

Clothes that were not taken during today’s swap will either be contributed to a donation center in Los Angeles that aids those living in Skid Row or will be saved to be swapped at the next event, adding to the inventory.

Many of the pieces hung up on the racks and folded into baskets were in great condition, which the hosts feel is motivated by the fact that the people who came knew their clothes were being swapped amongst friends or given to those in need so they had an incentive to bring quality pieces.

“I want [the event] to be coming from a friendly place, not to sell or profit off of clothes people think are cool,” Hernandez said, which makes this event different from other flea markets or vintage shops. “I want to hone in on people caring about each other and wanting to provide for each other.”

Information on their next swap will be available on their Instagram.