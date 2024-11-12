MAGA miracle: Prayers answered for local Trump supporters

As electoral college votes are projected to confirm Donald J. Trump's place as the 47th President of the United States, celebration reverberates between local supporters. Photo credit: Samuel Chacko

The re-election of Donald J. Trump was everything that 44-year-old Ofir Alvarez said he had ever hoped and dreamed for.

“I’m speechless– it’s amazing history that’s been done tonight,” Alvarez said. “I’m just delighted and elated and beyond happy.”

Hours before the pinnacle moment, Alvarez was just one among a sea of attendees united by prayer, chants and cheers at the Make America Great Again watch party at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles in Downtown Long Beach on Nov. 5.

Hosted by the LAGOP and the Patriot Precinct Project, attendees were greeted upon entry with a staggering Donald Trump inflatable and red carpet view to the last stretch of the 2024 presidential race.

Amongst walls lined with banners, flags and televisions broadcasting the race, attendees occupied seats within a room to the right of the dining room, before a large stage.

The stage featured a number of keynote speakers, like the Mayor of Palos Verdes and candidate for LA County District Attorney John Cruikshank.

First to take the stage around 7:10 p.m. was emcee and “Make America Laugh Again” comedian Scott McAfee, with a style of comedy that “is politically incorrect and in your face without the usual vulgarity of the left,” as described by the event’s invitation.

In the audience was 53-year-old Gabriela Casa, who came to the watch party with a desire to convene with like-minded people.

A homemaker and volunteer for various Republican candidates, Casa said that she voted for Trump in 2016 as well as in 2024.

She said her support for Donald Trump comes from a liking to his work ethic, his respect for the U.S. Constitution and his pride in the United States.

“I was born in Mexico and I used to not know English,” Casa said. “I’m grateful for being in the United States. I’ve had a privileged life thanks to God and my husband’s work.”

Arriving in the United States in 1985 as an immigrant, Casa said that she learned English in part from her husband, whom she got married to in 1994. She attributes her citizenship to her husband, who is from the United States.

“Something else I like about Trump is that he is against abortion… that is the most important. I would never vote for a candidate that allowed abortion legislation,” Casa said. “The second thing is everything was better when he was president. I don’t like the border being open.”

Similar to Casa, Lynn and Luis Javier also cite abortion and immigration as key issues that drive their support for Donald Trump.

Self-described as seniors in their 60’s, the retired married couple attended the watch party with their friends from St. Dominic Savio Catholic Church in Bellflower.

The two said that Trump winning the candidacy would mean a lot including affordable groceries, more money for traveling and a safer community with a secure border.

“The state is going to deport all the illegal people that come here,” Lynn said. “I’m not against immigration, because I came here; it took me like four years on a working visa and I’m a registered nurse [formerly]. I can contribute to America– not like these people coming here, the gangs and everything. What are they doing for us? They are draining our resources, resources meant for the American people.”

As each hour crept by, with electoral votes climbing for the Republican candidate, attendees sat with eyes glued to the television.

Once highly anticipated swing states like Wisconsin and Pennsylvania were called in Trump’s favor, supporters erupted into screams of victory and celebrated with prayer.

“Thirty-four felonies, 100 felonies, I don’t care– they’re going to be overturned. He’s going to win,” Alvarez said. “I’m voting for Trump, and I’m proud to.”