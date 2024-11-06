Disappointed Young Democrats face defeat at Kamala Harris watch party

First-time voter and attendee, Owen Bamaca sits on the left besides his friend, Cynthia Haro on Nov. 5. The two are both members of Long Beach Young Democrats. Photo credit: Justin Enriquez

Anxiety. Fear. Hope. Sadness.

Emotional tensions ran high on Nov. 5 during the Long Beach Young Democrats club’s election watch party, hosted at Hamburger Mary’s in Long Beach.

As polls closed, the organized event brought youthful voters together as electoral votes rolled in.

President of the Long Beach Young Democrats, Dorian Bonner, started the night off warily, welcoming attendees and incoming election results as the event kicked off at 8 p.m.

“I think at this point, it’s too early. We’re probably not gonna know for sure until a couple more days,” Bonner said, as the event began. “You know, I’m sure we’re gonna see some grand predictions tonight, but I’m hopeful and I’m cautiously optimistic that things work out, at least in favor of Democrats.”

As West Coast polls closed and critical swing-state votes were counted, members of Long Beach Young Democrats watched on nervously as former President Donald J. Trump took the lead in the Electoral College.

In the audience awaiting polling updates was Owen Bamaca, a first-time voter and undergrad political science major at Long Beach State.

Though Bamaca said he predicted the race would be too close to tell, he said, “I hope that as time progresses, the gap closes and that she is able to, you know, win the presidency.”

Presidential results aside, local initiative, state-wide propositions and voter turnout were also a topic of anticipation for the attendees.

Sharing their thoughts alongside Bamaca, with an emphasis on citizens exercising their right to vote, was Cynthia Haro, a political science graduate student at The Beach.

“I believe it’s important to be paying attention to not just whoever wins the presidency, but also for domestic races, like whoever wins Senate races or any other races that are going on as well,” Haro said.

As the viewing party came to a close, hopeful optimism transformed into dejected disappointment.

Pat Alviso, a 72-year-old retired English teacher and Long Beach resident, found comfort in the drag establishment as Trump secured most of the electoral votes needed for victory.

“It’s very difficult for me to wrap my head around that we’re gonna have to see this person that’s had, what, 34 felony convictions [for] the next four years, it looks like he might be our president,” Alviso said. “I just think I’m having trouble accepting that.”

While some viewers had downcast expectations for the outcome of the election, others faithfully trusted mail-in ballots would bring back blue dominance.

Kamari Rohine-Pratt, a 25-year-old Orange County resident and political canvasser, cited that historically Republican votes are counted earlier as a reason for her expectations.

“I’m not even worried, I don’t know, maybe, maybe tomorrow I’ll be regretting saying I’m not worried, but I’m really not right now,” Rohine-Pratt said. “I just feel totally calm. I feel like Kamala is gonna totally win this.”

As of Nov. 6, Donald J. Trump has been confirmed to be elected as the 47th president of the United States, according to the Associated Press.

Later the same evening, Harris conceded and announced that she had lost the 2024 election at her alma mater, Howard University, in Washington D.C.