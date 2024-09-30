Students take a trip down memory lane at Y2K Trivia Night

From left to right, Ava Towes, Abigail Watson and Hannah Nash pose with their prizes after winning first-place in Y2K trivia night on Sept. 24. Photo Credit: Mia Alvarez

Friends and strangers alike united to test their knowledge of early 2000’s music and pop culture on Sept. 24 at ASI Beach Pride Events’ Y2K Trivia Night.

Hosted in the University Student Union Ballroom, students were welcomed upon arrival with Y2K-themed stickers and snacks like chips, Gatorade and Scooby Snacks.

Snacks in hand, students then divided into groups of four for the trivia night. Some created their own teams with friends, while others who came alone were directed to create teams with each other.

The event, which was in collaboration with the Lucky Guess Trivia Company, provided the trivia experience across a projected screen for engaged attendees.

Fourth-year communications studies major Anneth Suarez attended the event. Having attended other ASI Beach Pride events like karaoke and queer prom, Suarez said that she enjoys the entertainment that is offered on campus.

“My first event was Speed Friending, and that’s where I actually met my friend who came with me to trivia night,” Suarez said. “I feel like people might feel intimidated to come for some reason, but I think they should. You can meet long-term friends.”

Suarez’s mentioned that friend and trivia-teammate for the night, Alyssa Jaramillo also shared similar advice.

A third-year international studies major, Jaramillo said that she’s attended Drag Bingo and Smorgasport, and encourages students to come to every event they can.

Creating long lasting bonds between students was the goal of primary event planner, Ileana Chavez. A child development major and senior at CSULB, Chavez said that this was one of the first events she has planned by herself.

“The main goal of the Y2K event is to just have students come out and have a good time,” Chavez said. “We just want them to find some friends and get to know each other.”

For the theme’s inspiration, Chavez said that they were inspired from the popularity of Y2K trends across social media, and thought that it would be a fun and inclusive idea for students to enjoy.

“It’s not limited to one gender or group of people, which makes it a broad theme that everyone can enjoy,” Chavez said. “Most of us in college now grew up in the early 2000’s, so it feels like a theme that would resonate with everyone.”

As the event concluded, three teams emerged victorious, winning Y2K themed prizes like fidget spinners, Elbee keychains, coloring books, Beach Pride Event pens and tote bags. The top placing team won all of the listed items and a Beach Pride Events Stanley cup.

ASI Beach Pride Events plans to host two upcoming events called “Movies on the House” showing the movie, Scream, on Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. and “Noontime Concerts” on Oct. 9, from 12 p.m to 1p.m.

You can also follow them on Instagram at @csulbasi to keep yourself updated with upcoming events.