Familiar Faces starts school year with a musical thrill ride

Some of Familiar Faces's most popular songs on Spotify are 'Don't Stop Us', 'Something You Need to Go Through', and 'Insane'. The band is constantly posting new music on all platforms. Photo Credit: Alex Gryciuk

Whether they were heading home, walking to class or seeking the concert, a myriad of students enjoyed the live music of Long Beach band, Familiar Faces, in front of the southwest terrace of the University Student Union on Sept. 12.

Organized by the Department of Communication Studies, the Welcome Back Concert had students relaxing at the USU’s tables and dancing in front of the stage.

Familiar Faces featured a versatile repertoire, from genres including funk, reggae and classic rock covers to their own original songs.

A local Long Beach band, Familiar Faces often plays at venues such as Alex’s Bar and DiPiazza’s. Fan favorites included covers of “Play That Funky Music” by White Cherry, “Ain’t No Rest for the Wicked” by Cage the Elephant, “Wish You Were Here” by Pink Floyd and “Mr. Brightside” by the Killers.

Regardless of the music style, students found the concert an exciting way to end their evening, like education studies major Basheer Chavira.

“This is my first time coming to any kind of concert ever… It’s cool and very positive,” Chavira said.

Fourth-year graphic design major Kai Markalmar attended the concert with their friend Cat Kinkela.

“I like the energy [Familiar Faces] has when they’re performing out there because they look like they’re having some very genuine fun,” Markalmar said.

The Welcome Back Concert served as an extension of the communication studies department’s mission to encourage students to not only have fun but also to connect.

“Our job is to facilitate connection between the students and the department, to uplift the department, its many activities and the different sections of the department,” Student Ambassador for the communication studies department Jaelen Neri said.

The department serves as the Center for First Amendment Studies, Communications Tutoring Center, Hauth Center for Communication Skills and also aids with obtaining a mediation certificate.

Now, the department looks towards the future, with more events that bridge the gap between academia and socialization.

“More than anything, the department wants to make sure students are not just coming to school to be here and get a degree,” Neri said. “We want them to stay on campus and meet people that they can connect with.”

As the Welcome Back Concert turned out to be a big hit, many students found the department’s efforts not only admirable but also enjoyable.

“I love that, [the concert] is something fresh and young that they’re doing, instead of just talks– like TED talks or hired speakers,” interior design major Noami Mikel said.