A tail of second chances: Long Beach’s Feline Good Social Club

Mama Bowie and her five rockstar kittens, Cher, Dylan, Jagger, Morrison and Ozzy are all adoptable cats at the Feline Good Social Club. Bowie is described to be a responsible mother with a reserved and loving temperament. Photo Credit: Julia Goldman

Dinner time is an exciting time for 44 cats and their audience at the Feline Good Social Club (FGSC) in Long Beach.

From Thursday through Monday, the lounge hosts a “Meow and Chow” event where members of the community are invited to hang out, pet and watch the cats feast upon platters of wet food from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

As FGSC employees and volunteers distribute portions in flower-shaped plates, many cats meow in anticipation.

Once finished, some of the clutter choose to settle down and groom themselves while others approach people for attention.

The $20 event helps support the woman-owned and soon-to-be non-profit organization’s goal of providing food, shelter, medical care and forever homes to the cats.

The cats, all of which are adoptable with up-to-date shots and papers, enter through FGSC collaboration with the foster group, Long Beach Felines.

“The main goal is to get these cats adopted, but it’s also fun community things,” said 32-year-old Jesse Roth, the center’s lounge operations support.

Roth, who began working at the center in March, said that she’s seen a variety of people who come into the club, from parents and their children, to couples on their first dates and people grieving their pets.

“A sad trend I’ve noticed is that people, when their cats pass, they come in and want to be in a room with a cat in their lap,” Roth said. “And they leave feeling refreshed and a little better.”

Though Roth initially thought that her employment at the club was temporary, she chose to stay because of the relief it provided her.

“I’m an EMT, who helps move people who are working in medical emergencies,” Roth said. “It’s very nice to not have to think so much and it’s just relaxing with cats. They’re the easiest coworkers you can ask for, a room full of cats.”

One of the feast attendees on Thursday was fourth-year CSULB computer science major Kim Lee.

Returning for her second visit, Lee thought the lounge was a nice place to unwind between school.

“Each time it’s a different experience,” Lee said. “It was nice to see the different sides of the cats, the cats were more sweet the second time around than the first time.”

The rotating group of 44 felines, all with different stories of how they arrived, exhibit a wide display of varying personalities.

It is one thing that Roth said she would like guests to know, as she asked for everyone to be mindful that all the cats have their personalities.

“It’s not a fun thing to get for a girlfriend and return – they all have their own feelings,” Roth said. “Don’t adopt because they’re cute and return them later.”

Aside from their “Meow and Chow” event, the FGSC also hosts a variety of ticketed events like Cat Yoga, Crochet with Cats and Sound Healing to encourage community involvement, with proceeds supporting the foundation.

Roth said that the shelter and their teams of fosters are always accepting donations of food, litter, carriers, toys, treats, general medications and financial contributions.

If you’re interested in donating, volunteering or visiting the Feline Social Good Club, you can check out their website here.