‘Groundlings’ director to lead theater students in improv series

A group of CSULB students huddle and discuss film next to the University Theater on Wednesday, Sept. 11. Photo by Delfino Camacho

Long Beach State’s Theatre Arts students and a revolving door of special guests will go off-script as they perform seven live improv comedy performances split into two rounds starting this week.

Entitled “An Evening At the Beach: An Improv Comedy Show!” the series is presented by the California Repertory Company, the university’s professionally modeled theater company that is one of two CSULB Theatre Arts producing entities.

Improvisation, commonly shortened as improv, is a style of comedy theater performance that is unscripted with jokes and scenarios invented on the spot.

According to a press release shared by Amanda Anderson, a Cal Rep cohort, the first show took place yesterday, Sept. 12, at 7:30 p.m., at the California State Long Beach University Theater with regular tickets priced at $25 and $23 for staff, student, veteran and senior discounts.

The next shows will be tonight, Sept. 13, and tomorrow, Sept. 14, at 7:30 p.m. There full schedule is available here.

Founded in 1989 the Cal Rep Company comprises university students and employees who produce and present CSULB’s Theatre Arts mainstage theater season. The improv show will be the company’s debut for the fall 2024 season.

The show’s director, Diego Parada, is a working actor, CSULB alumni, former cast member and current instructor for the famed improv troupe The Groundlings.

Tickets for the shows are available for purchase here.

“An Evening At the Beach,” full improv series schedule: