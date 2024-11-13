d’Arnaud is coming home, signs with Angels

Travis d'Arnaud standing in front of home plate while playing for the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays are one of the four teams he has played with in the past, the Angles are set to be the fifth. Photo credit: Bryan Green via Wikimedia Commons

Travis d’Arnaud, a Long Beach native and former All-Star catcher, is coming back close to home.

The 35-year-old World Series champion d’Arnaud signed a two-year, $12 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

The deal brings d’Arnaud home to the West Coast for the first time in his major league career.

d’Arnaud attended Lakewood High School, graduating in 2007, before being drafted in the first round, 37th overall by the Philadelphia Phillies.

“Travis just stuck out for us as someone that could not only play at a high level, but for his makeup,” Angels General Manager Perry Minasian said in an article by the Associated Press.

d’Arnaud was inducted into the Lakewood Youth Hall of Fame as co-athlete of the year in 2007, according to the City of Lakewood. His high school career was capped off by a senior season in which he slashed .413, .476, .779 with seven home runs and 52 RBIs in 33 games.

d’Arnaud was part of the 2006 Lancers team that won the CIF championship for the fifth and most recent time in school history.

“He’s been on winning teams. He knows what winning teams do. He’s got the ability to affect the locker room in as positive a way as anyone I’ve ever been around,” Minasian said. “He’s just an awesome guy, and a hometown guy who lives 25 minutes away.”

d’Arnaud has played 12 major league seasons and been part of the New York Mets, Tampa Bay Rays, Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves.

He was chosen for a Silver Slugger, an award given out in the American League and the National League to the best hitting player at each position, in 2020 after hitting nine home runs and finishing with a .919 OPS. in 44 games during the COVID-19-shortened season.

d’Arnaud was a National League All-Star in 2022, and a crucial part of the 2021 World Series Champion Atlanta Braves.

He finished the 2024 season with a .238 batting average and 15 home runs, tied for fifth among National League catchers.

d’Arnaud’s signing is the latest move of an active offseason for the Angels, who finished last in the American League West division with a 63-99 record in 2024.