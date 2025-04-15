A guide to the Los Angeles Dodgers’ new facial authentication ticketing system

Fans entering the go-ahead entry at the right field reserve gate during opening week before the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers game on March 29, 2025. Photo Credit: Hermes Agustin Jr.

Here’s what Los Angeles Dodgers fans need to know about the new ticketing system before entering the ballpark.

The Dodgers have introduced a brand-new way to get inside the ballpark with the Go-Ahead Entry ticket system.

The ticket system, which started back in 2023 with the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, allows fans to enter the ballpark via facial authentication technology.

Currently, only nine Major League Baseball clubs have installed it in their ballparks as an option to enter.

Previously, fans would have had to download the MLB Ballpark App to access their tickets and scan them at the gate. This meant they would have to pull their phones out, open the Ballpark App, access the tickets and have them ready to be scanned by a scanner.

The new system might look difficult at first, but it’s quite easy to navigate with these steps in mind:

Purchase tickets from the Dodgers website (third-party websites are an optional choice, alongside purchasing on the property at the Ticket Booth) and link it to an MLB account. Download the MLB Ballpark App and link it to the MLB account that has the tickets. Once signed in, press the “enroll in MLB Go-Ahead Entry” button and sign up for the system. Note that only fans 18 and older can register. When arriving at the gates, take a clear selfie and that photo will be temporary in the account. Once everything is set up, you can walk up to the entry gates and enter the stadium without having to pull out your phone.

The majority of problems relating to the previous system came from how long it takes to pull up the app and how long the lines to get in the ballpark are, especially given the attendees in big groups.

The Go-Ahead Entry’s goal is to combat the slow process by having fans take a selfie and link it to their Ballpark App.

However, some fans are scared of using the new system since it requires their face to be linked to their Ballpark account.

Fan Service Representative, Karen Agustin Rodriguez, said that there’s a difference between facial authentication and facial recognition, and people might confuse the new system for facial recognition.

“The difference between the two is that recognition saves the face and is copied to a database,” Agustin Rodriguez said. “Facial authentication is temporary in the system. Once you enter, that photo will be discarded from the Monolith [facial ticket scanner].”

At the moment, the Go-Ahead Entry can only be found at the left field, right field and left centerfield reserve gates.