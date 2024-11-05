Chris Acker era begins with 93-48 victory over La Verne

Long Beach State head coach Chris Acker directed his team to victory as Long Beach State beat La Verne 93-48 at the Walter Pyramid on Nov. 4. Photo credit: Samuel Chacko

Following a 68-point win over Caltech in an exhibition game, Long Beach State welcomed another Division III opponent in the La Verne Leopards to the Walter Pyramid and handled them 93-48 in a lopsided effort.

First-year men’s basketball head coach Chris Acker picked up his first official victory for The Beach as they begin the season 1-0.

Long Beach State started the game on a 7-0 run, which gave some cushion for the slump that was to come. The Beach shot 5-20 (25%) from the field during the start of the first half.

The slow start kept La Verne in the game. At the 10 minute mark, a step-back three-pointer from Leopards senior guard Logen Howard cut the deficit to three points at 15-12.

With the Leopards surging and cutting the lead to a single possession, La Verne head coach Richard Reed decided to call a timeout. Out of the timeout, LBSU went on a 10-0 run to open up its first double-digit lead of the night, a lead that was held onto for the remainder of the game.

“Out of that timeout, we knew we had to pick it up and guys were stepping up and making better reads and better plays,” Junior guard TJ Wainwright said.

Though The Beach went into halftime with a 46-25 advantage, it was evident that they were not playing to their full potential. The offense lacked fluidity with only five assists as a team and the ball looked stagnant. The Beach were getting to the line and not converting efficiently, shooting 11-20 (55%) in the half.

The Leopards showed the ability to create open looks off the dribble against The Beach’s defense but failed to connect, shooting just 5-24 (21%).

Out of halftime, LBSU looked its strongest by doubling its lead once more.

The offensive success started on the defensive end, creating easy baskets in transition being headlined by back-to-back slams by sophomore forward Derrick Michael Xzavierro (DMX) and senior guard/forward Cam Denson.

The 19-2 LBSU run showcased what The Beach’s offense can be at their best, going 15-20 from the field (75%) out of the break.

Backcourt running mates Wainwright and senior guard Devin Askew were driving forces for The Beach’s offensive attack. Askew led the team in points and assists, which he posted 20 points and five assists on 7-11 shooting. Wainwright also shined with 18 points and went 7-11 from the field.

Grand Canyon University transfer DMX followed up his solid showing in the exhibition game with a double-double as he led the team in rebounds with 12 and put up 12 points of his own.

After a slow start when it came to ball movement, The Beach finished with 15 assists (11 in the second half) and a 26-6 advantage in second-chance points.

“We wanted to share the ball [in the second half], that’s a pillar of our program. These guys are trying to figure out how to play together,” Acker said. “When we challenge them at halftime and talk to them about the reads they were missing, they took it upon themselves to share the ball more.”

The 57% from the free-throw line on 23 attempts was less than ideal and will be crucial as the skill level of The Beach’s opponents increase on the schedule.

LBSU gets its first crack at a Division I team in its next game against South Dakota State on Nov. 8 in South Dakota.