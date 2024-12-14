The end of The Eras Tour marks the start of a new age

Taylor Swift opened The Eras Tour with her longest-charting song on the Billboard Hot 100, Cruel Summer, which spent 54 weeks on the chart. Photo credit: Lizbeth Cortes-Gutierrez.

This article was edited to correct an opinion and a quote attributed to the wrong sources instead of the writer on Dec. 14 at 10:37 p.m.

Since March 17, 2023, Taylor Swift has commanded stages worldwide with The Eras Tour, a music marathon lasting over three hours each night.

Swift’s fans have turned her shows into a cultural phenomenon these past two years — trading friendship bracelets, boosting local economies and even shaking the ground with their collective enthusiasm, triggering seismic activity in some cities.

Swift has made herself known for working non-stop and releasing three albums during her critically acclaimed tour: “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” on July 7, 2023, “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” on Oct. 27, 2023, and “The Tortured Poets Department” on April 19.

While all Swifties are enthusiastically awaiting launch into the next era, they all have different opinions regarding what that will be and when it will happen.

Currently, signs are pointing toward an imminent release of “Reputation (Taylor’s Version)” without any announcement. During an interview with Ellen DeGeneres in 2017, Swift coined the phrase, “There will be no explanation; there will just be reputation.”

Additionally, many fans, including myself, believe that the album will be released on New Year’s Day as a reference to the last song on the original album.

“I think that she’s gonna do something really big for ‘Reputation (Taylor’s Version),’” Adeline Oswald, first-year theatre arts major, said. “I think that’s coming first and then debut last. I think that she’s gonna focus on the rollout of both and make it really big.”

Although many Swifties agree that “Reputation (Taylor’s Version)” is likely next, some fans on social media have theories about the long-lost album “Karma” being released next — or even co-released with “Reputation (Taylor’s Version).”

This speculation stems from the belief that the rumored album was initially set to follow the “1989” era, aligning with Swift’s previous bi-annual release schedule.

However, due to social media bullying instigated by Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, Swift retreated from the public eye.

“I think she’s gonna go quiet for six months and pretend like she fell off the earth and then come out with ‘Rep TV,’ her version,” Calina Willitts, first-year criminology and criminal justice major, said.

I think most Swifties can agree that they are grateful for everything Swift has given already. Although the fanbase loves searching for easter eggs and sharing theories, they are also encouraging of her taking a deserved break from the music industry.

Haley Bathurst, a CSULB alumni, shared the belief that Taylor Swift’s next move might be returning home to rest.

“She deserves a long break with her cats, so I think she’s gonna relax,” Juan Lopez, CSULB alumni, said, agreeing with Bathhurst.

No matter what Swift pursues following The Eras Tour, fans are expected to rally behind her with unwavering enthusiasm as her next moves unfold.