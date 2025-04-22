Musicians should listen to fans too

Artists and fans historically share a symbiotic relationship within the music space. Fans listen to and support artists’ work, while artists create the art meant for them to consume and perform for fans.

This “fan-to-band” relationship has evolved over time, with parasocial relationships to celebrities becoming a bigger phenomenon thanks to social media.

This also contributes to why fans believe artists should be representing moral causes because of their status as cultural figures.

Journalist Kaitlyn Tiffany details how this new era of fan relationships formed in her book, “Everything I Need I Get From You: How Fangirls Created Social Media as We Know It.”

“Young people who were raised to understand network effects speak reflexively about the power that comes with a lot of followers […] which [is] a privilege granted by interconnected groups of real people and should therefore be used judiciously,” Tiffany wrote in her book.

While it can be dangerous when the lines between warranted fan attention and overreach become blurred, there are times when listening—or not listening—to fans can significantly impact an artist’s career.

On April 16, Tate McRae was confirmed to be featured on country artist Morgan Wallen’s upcoming album, which has resulted in an uproar of pushback from fans.

News of the collaboration was speculated for days amongst fans online who criticized McRae’s decision, especially as a pop artist with a prominent queer fanbase, considering the racial and political controversies Wallen has been involved in.

Collaborations that do not align with an artist’s listenership can be detrimental to their career, but is also indicative of a disconnect between fans and celebrities who may not view their favorite artists’ colleagues in a forgiving light.

Fans and artists should both have self awareness in relation to their role within the creative process, with artists acknowledging their fanbase’s presence, and fans knowing when to set boundaries for artists in their minds.