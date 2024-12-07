Walking with a limp is not always a call for help

Third-year journalism major Jason Green stands next to the Bob Murphy Access Center (BMAC), which serves over 2,700 students with disabilities. Photo Credit by Samuel Chacko

I often stroll from the liberal arts building to the Walter pyramid during the night, listening to music, jamming out to Evanescence and enjoying my walk. In the middle of one of my walks, a person approached me asking me if I needed help when they saw the way I walked. I said that I did not need assistance and I had a disability, and was soon left alone, but I felt patronized.

I have cerebral palsy, a physical disability that affects my mobility.

I have had cerebral palsy since birth. There are several types of cerebral palsy and each has a spectrum of severity. The type that I have is called spastic hemiplegia which mainly affects the right side of my body with chronically stiff muscles. This condition does not get worse overtime.

The condition limits the mobility of my hand, and makes walking more challenging than normal.

For example, walking long distances causes pain to my legs. Depending on how much I walk, the recovery time can last more than one day.

The representation seen by the public usually depicts those with cerebral palsy to be wheelchair users, but I do not use mobility devices.

My walk back to the pyramid was not the only occurrence where I was offered help or asked if I was “alright” on campus for the way I walk. In September, at the University Student Union, an individual was concerned and asked if I was okay after observing my movement.

When I told them I have cerebral palsy they said, “I hope you feel better.”

Cerebral palsy is not a fixable disability. I understand the sentiment, but it shows a lack of understanding of disabilities and it gives the connotation that disability equates to helplessness. Disabled people are not helpless.

For many, there is no “getting better,” but only living.

Individuals with disabilities generally normalize their disability because that is the way they navigate their life.

I sometimes forget that having limited mobility is not normal because I have never lived without my condition.

Getting approached by people with concern is a definite remainder of it.

There are cases where approaching and asking if one is in need of help is appropriate.

For instance, I fell climbing up the stairs near the Bob Murphy Access Center, and I did get assistance getting up, as one of my shoes came off when I landed on the ground. This was greatly appreciated.

Even on an intellectual level, I occasionally receive inadvertent insults. I remember a family friend was surprised that I did laundry while dorming in Beachside.

Along with cerebral palsy, I also have an intellectual disability, which placed me in special education for my K-12 education.

Cerebral palsy does not affect intelligence directly, but it is not uncommon for individuals with this condition to have an intellectual disability.

My mom was even astonished when I transferred to Long Beach State because she set low expectations for me since I was born.

My oldest brother told me that he thought it would be a miracle if I ever get a job as a journalist.

I endured many social and academic barriers, transcended expectations to reach where I am today.