Exploring the impact of book bans on critical thinking, social awareness

Banned book week is from Sept. 22 to 28 and books that touch on the LBGTQ+ community make up a large majority of the censored book topics. While they may be subject for removal in schools, everyone deserves to learn different topics. Graphic credit: Abby Herrera.

Book banning infringes upon the First Amendment rights of all U.S citizens. The American Library Association, along with many public libraries and bookstores, celebrated Banned Book Week from Sept. 22 – 28.

The ALA has upheld this tradition since 1982, following an influx of book bans and challenges. Over the years, the number of challenged and banned books grow from institutions, often driven by concerns from parents and community members who deem certain topics “inappropriate” for children.

While books been removed from schools in response to public demands, public libraries continue to serve as a safe space where these titles remain accessible.

Eric Cardoso, Long Beach State alumni and senior youth services librarian at the Billie Jean King Main Library in downtown Long Beach, addressed the dangers of book banning.

“The biggest issue [with book banning] is you’re taking opportunities away from folks,” Cardoso said. “We learn through our text.”

During Banned Book Week, the children’s section at Billie Jean King Main Library featured a display dedicated to books that have been banned, specifically for ages 0- 12.

“Sometimes patrons don’t know about banned books and once I explain it, it sometimes makes them want to read these books,” Cardoso said.

Among the displayed titles were novels The Giver and Bridge to Terabithia, two books that were previously included on public school reading lists but have since been removed from classrooms.

Many books are banned due to their language and subject matter, however, much of the content within banned books focuses on LGBTQ+ and BIPOC stories. According to the ALA, these stories accounted for 47% of the banned book attempts in 2023 alone.

“LGBTQ+ is a huge topic in banned books,” Cardoso said, “I think people are afraid of what they don’t understand and they could possibly be afraid of having to explain it. But these are real stories.”

Additionally, Cardoso emphasized the importance of learning these narratives to foster growth, understanding and the ability to ask the right questions.

“These things really do happen. They are telling one’s story, and they are there to open minds and present visibility,” Cardoso said. “Banned books can teach people about different walks of life outside of their own.”

Attempting to remove LBGTQ+ and BIPOC stories from classrooms is an effort to erase these groups from the fabric of the community. It also deters students from seeking further knowledge about these groups and may prevent them from feeling comfortable in the classroom.

“I think when you’re banning books, you’re banning different parts of the world because a lot of writers write from a real place,” Cardoso said. “It helps us grow and think on our own.”

Children and young adults are the most targeted demographic for book bans, and limiting their access to a variety of books prevents them from learning about the world around them.

They should feel comfortable reading about topics to which they can relate, and some banned books provide them with that opportunity.