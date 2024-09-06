Heating up: Long Beach anticipates high temperatures over the weekend

The heatwave is expected to last through the weekend and Monday before cooling off during the week. Graphic credit: Linsey Towles.

The hot start to Week of Welcome is expected to continue throughout the weekend with temperatures in Long Beach reaching the mid to upper 90 degrees.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a heat advisory for Thursday and Friday, prompting a schoolwide email from Long Beach State’s Director of Environmental Health and Safety George Alfaro.

In the email, Alfaro lists tips for students to keep in mind as the heatwave continues, including staying hydrated, keeping to shaded areas, dressing appropriately and being alert for heat illnesses.

“Faculty, staff and students are encouraged to reach out to your college Safety Coordinator if you have any specific needs for ice, coolers, water or shade,” the email said.

Water and cool refreshments were in good supply during Week of Welcome, the annual two-day event on campus hosted by clubs and organizations. Volunteers braved the heat to welcome new students.

“We noticed a lot of the students really loved coming to get a drink and having something to refresh themselves,” Angelica Lopez said. Her organization’s booth became popular due to the variety of free refreshments.

Volunteers stayed cool under their canopies and by drinking water. Gabriella Lopez, a third year criminal justice major, used her portable fan when tabling for the traditional Mexican dance group, Grupo Folklorico Mexica.

“I think there’s less people showing up than expected because of the heat,” Lopez said. A Tustin native, Lopez now lives in Long Beach and recommends taking advantage of being near the beach.

“Stay hydrated and stay in places with AC,” Lopez said.

The City of Long Beach released an advisory for the heat on Tuesday with a list of cooling centers where residents can seek relief from high temperatures over the weekend.

“All City Parks, Recreation and Marine Community Centers and Long Beach Public Library locations are available as designated cooling centers during their normal business hours,” the press release said.

Gyanna Mien, a senior linguistics major, used an umbrella to escape the heat.

“The heat was hitting us about an hour ago. I noticed some people, including myself, have little sun shade umbrellas which I like. I’m Cambodian so we use them for traditional dancing,” Mien said.

Temperatures are expected to cool down by Monday of next week.