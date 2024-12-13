Long Beach State dining more affordable than eating off-campus, research shows

China Star Express’ two-item combo meal, with fried rice, mushroom chicken and chicken wings for $11.20, as pictured on Nov. 6. Photo credit: Maverick Marcellana

China Star Express’ two-item combo meal, with fried rice, mushroom chicken and chicken wings for $11.20, as pictured on Nov. 6. Photo credit: Maverick Marcellana

An analysis of popular on-campus dining spots and student-suggested off-campus restaurants revealed a surprising truth: prices on campus are slightly lower than eateries off-campus.

The Long Beach Current analyzed the average price of single-item lunch entrees before taxes at various CSULB eateries including The Nugget Grill & Pub, The Outpost Grill, campus dining halls, El Pollo Loco, Subway and Carl’s Jr.

A full-story map outlining prices and proximity of each location can be found here.

The analysis found the average on-campus single item lunch entree costs $10.68.

This compares favorably to an average of $11.12 at four surrounding establishments frequented by students including Pizzamania, China Star Express, Cenaduria el Arco and MVP’s Grill & Patio.

In an email correspondence with Associated Students Inc. Communications Coordinator Shannon Couey, Couey said that Beach Shops, which oversees The Nugget and The Outpost, is committed to making food as affordable as possible for our students.

“Our portion sizes are crafted thoughtfully to ensure that students get a satisfying meal without unnecessary waste,” Couey said.

As inflation continues to impact restaurant prices, students on a budget may find campus food options more appealing. Campus dining is poised for a significant change next summer when the University Student Union undergoes renovations.

El Pollo Loco, Subway and Carl’s Jr. will be closed throughout construction.

The average lower cost of meals on campus was a surprise to Henry Nguyen, a fourth-year kinesiology major. Even so, he believes that off-campus options can still be more affordable.

“From my experience, I still think you get more for your money when you eat outside of campus. I got a pizza at the Outpost for $8 and it wasn’t expensive, but it was small,” Nguyen said.

Nguyen’s statement highlights a key trade-off: portion size. While on-campus options may be cheaper, students often suggest that they get more bang for their buck when eating off-campus. This disparity in portion size was a recurring theme among students.

Pizzamania offers various lunch specials. From 11:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., students can snag two slices of pizza for $3.99. They also offer combo deals for a drink, a small salad to accompany your choice of a pizza slice, seven wings or half a sandwich; this combo ranges from $10.25 to $11.19.

Another student suggested off-campus spot, Cenaduria el Arco, which also offers lunch specials from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., such as three tacos and a drink for $10. Taco Tuesdays are a weekly highlight, with $2 tacos available all day.

“Cenaduria has good-sized tacos,” Justin Nguyen, a fourth-year accounting major, said. “I usually go Tuesdays and get three or four for $6 to $8, so that’s a good deal.”

Three miles from campus, MVP’s Grill & Patio features a sports-themed menu, with every item named after sports legends or well-known athletes.

“MVP’s doesn’t look like much on the outside, but the burgers and sandwiches are so good,” Anela Kaye, a third-year liberal studies major, said. “I’ve been like four times and it’s always yummy. They’re pretty big burgers, so I usually end up taking some home.”

China Star Express, a go-to spot for third-year psychology major Juliana Diaz, has earned its reputation for its generous portions.

“It’s like Panda Express, but they give bigger sizes and are about the same, if not less than, Panda, but you get more,” Diaz said.

The restaurant serves plates of chow mein, mushroom chicken, beef broccoli, eggplant and tofu. Pho noodle soup bowls are an alternative option if customers aren’t craving a combo meal.