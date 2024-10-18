Doors open and walls fall down at Night of Narratives

Pictured through a recording phone screen, third-year criminal justice major Ceaser Medrano performs during Night of Narratives at the University Student Union's Sunset Lounge on Oct. 15. Photo credit: Bryan Chavez

The typical sight of students studying within the University Student Union Sunset Lounge transformed into a performance space as a number of student poets, songwriters, storytellers and singers expressed their creativity at Night of Narratives on Oct. 15.

From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., artists from varying skill-levels were encouraged to express their creativity in a safe space without the fear of being judged by the hosting organization, Associated Students Inc.’s Beach Pride Events.

Vivian Moon, or Cosmosis, led the event. A Southern California based artist, musician and author, Moon said that open mics are a blessing for students.

“Imagine a whole bunch of beginners coming to one spot to just really support and embrace the pursuit,” Moon said.

As students took the stage at the event, each one saw the entirety of their performance to its full; between any slight pauses or stutters, none of them ever apologized, and continued on within the moment.

Among them was Riley Birch, a psychology major at CSULB. Though he almost did not attend, Birch said that he loved the event.

“I have kind of a long school day, so I thought I’d just go home immediately after,” Birch said. “But I thought, ‘You know what? Just bear with it a little longer.'”

Birch performed on stage twice at Night of Narratives, and said it felt good to go up on stage and that his nerves made the performance feel like a blur.

Those who came just for the love of literature, including Rory Ferrara, also ended up going on stage.

Ferrara, an undeclared first-year student, said that she initially attended the event to hear about what creative things other students created.

Ferrara said that she loves art and wanted to hear the words that students use to express themselves.

Later in the night, Ferrara went on stage to perform a poem that explained the love she has toward her mother, told through cheese puns.

A returning attendee from last semester’s Poet Lounge, Cesar Medrano, came to the Night of Narratives event to perform again.

“I love going on stage because I feel that it’s a time when I can be my truest, authentic self,” Medrano said.

To those who still feel nervous when performing, Medrano said to practice repetition.

“Eventually, what happens is that nervous energy is going to become excitement, and then you’re gonna get to a point where you can’t wait to go on,” Medrano said.

The Night of Narratives event is held once every semester; students who want to perform and attend the event will have the chance to in the spring.