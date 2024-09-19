Lying about: Students relax at Hammock Town

Tucked in the back of the Student Recreations and Wellness Center (SRWC), next to the rock wall, the Hammock Town lawn is slightly hidden. Despite that, the present attendees on Sept. 17 took advantage of the space to mingle or enjoy tranquility. Photo Credit: Grace Lawson

Every Tuesday and Thursday, in the hottest month of each semester, students are invited to enjoy their afternoon free time in shaded hammocks at the Student Recreation and Wellness Center East Lawn.

The Hammock Town event, hosted by Associated Students Inc., is a part of an annual tradition that lasts from 3 p.m. to sunset, providing students a space to unwind as they relax and play yard games.

On Sept. 17, students could be seen taking advantage of the event offered, as each hammock was occupied – some even doubled up as friends attempted to squeeze next to one another.

Hand-drawn dry erase signs pointed in the direction of where the hammocks were set up for student use. Once there, students checked in and entered the event using the Wellness Center’s app, SRWC GO.

Among participating students was Steven Cardinal, a third-year computer science major.

“They had a sign up in front of the rock wall, and it’s just something in the Wellness Center’s app and I saw it,” Cardinal said.

Though the lawn was not overflowing with people, the few that discovered Hammock Town in passing or purposefully were grateful for it, including second-year health care administration major Jessica Villalta.

Villalta said that she encountered the event when she was at the SRWC with her boyfriend, who just started rock climbing at the center.

“I was like, okay I don’t like rock climbing, so I’m just going to walk around and see what else is there,” Villalta said. “Then, I saw this, and I was like, ‘Oh that’s nice,’ so today’s the first time I’ve tried it out. I’ve been enjoying it ever since.”

Most of the students using the hammocks appeared to have stumbled upon the event as they made their way through the SRWC after completing their workouts or waiting for friends. However, they were not disappointed to find the hammocks laid out for their use.

ASI offers other daily events like Hammock Town throughout the semester. Find out more about the weekly ASI events happening around campus on their website to keep up with campus occurrences.