A thrilling Friday the 13th at Smorgasport

Students got to experience Associated Student Inc.'s (ASI) annual Smorgasport event on Sept. 13, which consisted of food, rides, games and music for free to current Long Beach students. Photo Credit: Justin Enriquez

Smorgasport kicked off the fall 2024 semester with engaging activities for Long Beach State students, including carnival rides, photo booths, free churros and more.

The annual event, hosted by Associated Students Inc., offered various carnival games, free food stands and rides in the E1 and G3 parking lots.

In addition to its usual attractions, Smorgasport introduced a range of new activities, including laser tag, a silent disco and balloon-twisting stations.

First-year creative writing major Aniyah Brown was among the many students enjoying the vibrant colors of the silent disco. Brown said Smorgasport marked her first experience dancing at a silent disco.

“I think it’s nice to have a lot of music options at the event because if you don’t like what’s playing outside of the headphones, you have the inside of the headphones,” Brown said. “I’ve been dancing this entire time at the silent disco.”

Laser tag, another debut activity at Smorgasport, turned students into fierce competitors, blurring the line between friends and foes on the battleground.

Political science major Beck Clark was among those seeking out targets in the laser tag arena and said the experience was both positive and fun.

“I’m really loving the vibes here that we’re having because everyone’s just up to play. They’re all really good sports about playing laser tag,” Clark said.

The carnival rides Round-Up, Scrambler and Paratrooper, drew the largest crowds, becoming the main attraction for most students throughout the event.

“The rides are cool but the lines are a little long, but it’s still fun waiting and talking with all my friends,” studio art major Ryan Chambers said.

Numerous food trucks and vendors filled the E1 parking lot, offering a variety of free and paid treats to students. Creative writing major Diego Herrera said he appreciated the complimentary snacks provided by ASI, before continuing to explore the rest of Smorgasport.

ASI staff, including Isabella Avalos, expressed their gratitude and satisfaction with the success of the event.

“I feel like they kind of overstaffed us, which is honestly kind of good. A lot of us have been going to different stations figuring out if someone needs extra help,” Avalos said. “Everyone was really nice here – it doesn’t feel like a job because it’s fun.”

Arianna Ochoa, a business administrative student, said she felt connected to the Beach community at Smorgasport.

“We’ve had a lot of fun talking to different clubs, getting to meet different people and organizations on campus and have been super interested in getting to know people as a whole,” Ochoa said.