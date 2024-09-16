LBSU Water Polo falls in close battle with No. 2 Stanford

Freshman center Gabi Acosta attempted to spike the ball at Stanford's net on Sept. 15 at the Ken Lindgren Aquatics Center. Acosta scored two goals in the afternoon matchup but it wasn't enough as Long Beach State lost 13-10 against the Cardinals. Photo credit: Samuel Chacko.

Freshman center Gabi Acosta attempted to spike the ball at Stanford's net on Sept. 15 at the Ken Lindgren Aquatics Center. Acosta scored two goals in the afternoon matchup but it wasn't enough as Long Beach State lost 13-10 against the Cardinals. Photo credit: Samuel Chacko.

After a long weekend that included four games, The Beach fell 13-10 to No. 2 Stanford as they closed the weekend going 3-1 on Sept. 15.

“Obviously it’s a physically demanding weekend and everyone has to do their part, but when you get the opportunity to play a PAC-12 team or a top 2 team like Stanford you got to come ready to get after it,” senior goalkeeper Liam Ward said.

LBSU started strong with 3 goals from sophomore attacker Marc Frigola, freshman center Gabi Acosta and senior defender Jason O’Donnell.

Ward secured The Beach’s defense, saving three goals in the quarter.

However, Stanford matched their firepower scoring three goals of its own, leaving the game tied 3-3 at the end of the first quarter.

The Beach kept the game competitive by staying on pace with the high-ranked Cardinals in the second quarter.

The score was 6-6 until redshirt junior CJ Indhart threw the ball in the back of the net with seven seconds remaining in the half, giving Stanford a one-point lead going into the locker room.

The second half was a different story for LBSU.

The Beach struggled to get the ball past the Cardinals’ junior goalie West Tempkin as he tallied four of his 11 saves in the third quarter.

Ward tried to match it, but the Cardinals were able to pull away, outscoring The Beach by 4-1 in the third quarter. Senior attacker Evan Cain was the only LBSU goal scorer in the quarter, scoring off a Frigola assist.

The Beach rallied in the fourth quarter outscoring Stanford 3-2 with two goals from freshman center Corbin Stanley and another from Acosta. However, the three scores were not enough to close the gap, ending LBSU’s weekend with a loss.

“The more we play together the better we are going to get, and I firmly believe that this is just the beginning for us,” Ward said.

The Beach looks to bounce back at the MPSF tournament in Berkeley starting on Friday, Sept. 20.