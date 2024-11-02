Comeback falls short, UC Riverside upsets The Beach in five sets

LBSU senior Zayna Meyer (left) and senior Kameron Bacon (Right) attempt to block UCR on Nov. 1 at Walter Pyramid. UCR ended up defeating LBSU 3-2 in the game Friday night. Photo Credit: Lauren Benson

LBSU senior Zayna Meyer (left) and senior Kameron Bacon (Right) attempt to block UCR on Nov. 1 at Walter Pyramid. UCR ended up defeating LBSU 3-2 in the game Friday night. Photo Credit: Lauren Benson

Long Beach State’s recurring trend reappeared Friday night at the Walter Pyramid as they fell to UC Riverside in a five set thriller. The Beach has now dropped three in a row and four of its last five matches, losing in five sets each time.

“It’s taken a toll, the group’s tired, rightfully so. They’ve been playing a lot of volleyball,” interim head coach Natalie Reagan said. “We’re at the end of our rope of being able to tolerate fifth sets.”

The Beach had an opportunity to win the match with one more point, being up 14-12 in the fifth set, but ultimately fell to the Highlanders 16-14.

This marks the first time UCR has beat LBSU since 2021.

“We couldn’t close. We had match point and opportunities to play better volleyball and didn’t,” Reagan said. “That’s all something we are taking very hard.”

From the opening set, LBSU had no answer for UCR’s sophomore right side Trinity Sheridan who finished with a season and game high 31 kills.

The Beach managed to go on a 5-0 run while down 21-20 in the first set to storm back and take set one by a score of 25-21. Redshirt senior outside hitter Abby Karich had five of her team-high 14 kills in the come from behind effort.

The Highlanders responded accordingly in set two, by narrowly edging The Beach by two points to even the match at one apiece, winning 25-23.

Throughout the night, UCR thrived off the energy they brought internally playing with more passion and emotion, it showed in the third set as a 4-0 run after being tied shifted the momentum.

The Highlander bench and Sandpit student section had a back-and-forth dynamic that featured loud noise as both teams served.

After being swept by LBSU on their home court in late September, it was evident that UCR was thriving simply of remaining in contention, giving them the much needed spark to eventually take set three 25-20.

LBSU responded with their best set of the night to force a decisive fifth set. Senior setter Zayna Meyer recorded a season-high 52 assists along with a season-high 19 digs on the defensive end. Meyer and senior outside hitter Natalie Glenn both recorded double-doubles. Glenn posting 13 kills and 18 digs.

The Beach went on to take set four 25-14, recapturing the momentum and reengaging the Walter Pyramid crowd.

The fifth set presented a variety of emotions on both sides, but ultimately finishing with The Beach on the wrong side of things again. The set featured 11 ties and six lead changes.

Midway through, UCR’s junior setter Makena Tong went down with a severe ankle injury that left her in tears as she was carried off the floor by her teammates.

UCR erased the two-point deficit with their backs against the wall and came out with the win, storming the floor following an attack error by Karich. During the postgame celebration, tears conceded as teammates embraced Tong who was now on crutches.

The Beach cannot afford to dwell too long about the match slipping away, as their next match is slated for Saturday afternoon against UC Davis back at the Pyramid.

“I wouldn’t say forgetting about it [Friday’s match], but moving on because we have a new match and a new day. We can learn from this but not dwell on it,” Glenn said.