Colossal sandworms to teeny tiny snails: The best movie picks of 2024

The mystery-thriller "Longlegs" and psychological mystery "Trap" are other films that are near contenders of being other options to check out from this year. Graphic credit: El Nicklin

From the glistening sounds of the musical “Wicked” to the smooth bounces of tennis balls hitting rackets in “Challengers,” movie fans had another year of a huge variety of films to enjoy.

With the year drawing to an close, and awards season steadily approaching, these are the best films of this year to have under your radar to watch from lesser priority to top.

His Three Daughters

As the holidays near, nothing calls better than a heartwarming story that showcases sweet and dramatic family tensions like “His Three Daughters.”

The story follows three sisters who reunite to take care of their ailing father while struggling to reconnect with each other.

Full of tenderness and the natural untangling of unpacking family drama, “His Three Daughters” illustrates the beauty of recognizing it is okay to rest your head on those you love dearest.

As the three leads all deliver magnetic performances, Natasha Lyonne shines the brightest in the film with her snarky and cold personality who learns to love her sisters more.

“His Three Daughters” is available to stream on Netflix with a subscription.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Director and co-writer of the metal-grinding action epics Mad Max films, George Miller, followed up his brilliant 2015 “Mad Max: Fury Road” with the riveting prequel film, “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.”

The story follows Furiosa’s early life as a child to early adult as she sets her sights on vengeance against the warlord Dementus who took her home away from her.

“Furiosa” is a stunning odyssey that brings Mad Max fans back to the Wastelands on a new approach. Though it doesn’t hit the same levels of nitrogen-boosted action entirely as “Fury Road” did, Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth’s captivating performances are worth watching for.

“Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” is available to stream on Max with a subscription.

The Substance

Oozing and radiating of an electric gut-wrenching body horror flick, “The Substance” is one of the films from this year that will make you think twice before touching your warm plate of spaghetti.

The film follows a fading TV star actress who learns of a procedure that can give her an enhanced version of herself.

Every moment is fueled with adrenaline, not allowing the audience even a slight moment to take a breath.

“The Substance” is an outstanding deconstruction of the horrors of self-hatred and everlasting pressures to maintain beauty over self-care.

“The Substance” is available to stream on Mubi.

Memoir of a Snail

When the start of this decade included memorable animated films like Guillermo del Toro’s “Pinocchio” and Hayao Miyazaki’s “The Boy and the Heron,” Adam Elliot’s outstanding film, “Memoir of a Snail” is a contender to keep in the conversation.

Elliot’s film follows a young girl and her brother who lose their mother at a young age but cling to her presence through her love for snails.

As the two siblings struggle to get through tough aspects of their everyday life, they are forced to overcome their many difficult encounters.

The film is gorgeously animated through its utilization of stop-motion – every frame on the screen is radiant and full of life. It fully uses its animated medium to demonstrate the outlandish and devastating experiences the two siblings are forced to slither through.

“Memoir of a Snail” is available to watch in select theaters and rent or bought digitally.

Dune: Part Two

Following the massive and excellent 2021 science-fiction film “Dune,” Denis Villeneuve delivered “Dune: Part Two” to continue the story of Paul Atreides’ quest for honor and vengeance.

The film picks up almost immediately after the events of the first film, Atreides establishes his connection closer with the Fremen to take the fight against the tyrannical Harkonnen family.

“Dune: Part Two” established itself as unique from similar stories like the Star Wars franchise, by unveiling the dangers and setbacks of blindly following prophets and trusting vague glimpses of the uncertain future.

Fans of the Dune franchise are further immersed in the rough feel of sand with new supporting characters and stunning cinematography to propel the story to a new high.

Dune: Part One and Two are both available to stream on Max with a subscription.

A Different Man

A beautifully unnoticed film that deserves a large amount of recognition is “A Different Man.”



An aspiring actor, Edward Lemuel, struggles to rise to the stars as he has neurofibromatosis, which results in a disfiguring facial condition.



Lemuel undergoes a procedure that gives him the face of his dreams until he realizes he has lost his sole chance of becoming a star in a play based on his life and condition.



Easily one of the most moving films I have experienced from this year, “A Different Man” shows the damages of people fueled by self-hatred within themselves.



Bolstered by a devastating lead performance from Sebastian Stan, and its haunting-dark comedic tone, this film is this year’s most thought-provoking and emotionally tugging as it questions the worth of one’s own identity.

“A Different Man” is available to rent or buy digitally.

Challengers

Luca Guadagnino delivered one of the year’s most unforgettable films with “Challengers.”

It is a steamy film that follows two male friends who admire and follow a successful female tennis player ultimately desiring more than just a match of tennis between them.

Guadagnino’s film takes the concept of a love triangle to the next level by exploring the intimacies of friendships and the overwhelming power of lust.

A good game of ball isn’t the only supplier of these emotions, as Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’ dazzling electronic/house music score is enough to make you jam along.

“Challengers” is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video with a subscription.