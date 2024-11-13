Student media barred entry at post-election support and debrief event

The Dream Success Center shared career guidance and upcoming events in addition to the immigration resources for students during the Reflect and Reset: Processing Political Change Together meeting in SSSC-122. The Long Beach Current was not allowed to observe the meeting due to student privacy concerns. Photo Credit: Isabela Zuniga

The Office of Belongings and Inclusion, the Dream Success Center and the Counseling and Psychological Services provided a space for students to reflect and reset following the results of the 2024 election.

When Long Beach Current reporters arrived to collect interviews, there was a rejection for all media despite the website not mentioning any restrictions.

The website, now changed, says “these spaces are not open to media.”

When approached for a comment about why media was not allowed, Vice President of Student Affairs, Beth Lesen, said the organizations would take this into consideration and change the description.

According to the event coordinators, the main concern was the safety of any undocumented students present, especially after Election Day.

Associate Vice President of Student Affairs and Dean of Students, Jeff Klaus, apologized for the mistake and said that Student Affairs wanted to create a space where students felt safe, comfortable and had confidentiality.

“Having student information shared without their knowledge could have been a concern,” Klaus said.

Norma Salcedo, director of the Dream Success Center, said at the event, a conversation was moderated by CAPS who shared resources on how to cope during and after the election.

The DCS provided information regarding free immigration legal services for Long Beach State students’ and their immediate families in collaboration with the Central American Resource Center in Los Angeles.

Resources such as community spaces and one-on-one consultations were available to students.

“It is important for us at DSC to create spaces for students impacted by immigration policy to process and debrief events like the presidential election so that they have an opportunity to express how they feel in a safe and private environment,” Salcedo said.

The DSC also shared information on upcoming events and financial aid support. Salcedo said elections can be stressful on marginalized communities, and not knowing how elections will impact someone can create uncertainty and concern.

“Regardless of what is to come, the DSC will continue to consider the well-being and support of all students, ensuring they have access to the resources and opportunities they need to succeed,” Salcedo said.

A fourth-year political science student who wished to remain anonymous for safety reasons said that she attended the event because she wanted to learn more about what people’s emotions were following the recent election results.

“When I first came to campus everyone was fine, and I thought maybe I was overthinking it,” she said. “Other people shared their opinions about it, and everyone was stirred up about the results, and it made me feel a little bit more at peace that I’m not the only one that feels the results of the election is going to affect you.”

The anonymous student also said she witnessed others’ reactions to the results on campus before attending the event.

“I just came from a class and the professor was sort of rethinking his career and all the years of devotion he put towards,” she said. “[He’s] teaching students that they do have a voice and that their vote matters.”

Klaus said it is important to communicate to students beforehand if media is permitted at these events because then students may not feel comfortable coming to these spaces.

“Students are going [to these spaces] to process something personal to them, we want to make sure everyone is clear on what the space is,” Klaus said. “If we don’t want the media present because of that type of space where we want students to feel comfortable and confident, then we need to do our part to let you know in advance.”