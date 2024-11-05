Live: 2024 Presidential race update

Former President Donald J. Trump leads ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris with 267 votes to her 224 votes, according to the Associated Press. This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more results comes in. Graphic credit: Acsah Lemma

Former President Donald J. Trump leads ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris with 267 votes to her 224 votes, according to the Associated Press. This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more results comes in. Graphic credit: Acsah Lemma

Editor’s note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Last updated on Nov. 5, 2024 at 11:49 p.m.

As the race for president currently sits, Donald J. Trump leads Kamala Harris in the electoral race to 270, according to the Associated Press.

Trump leads the race with 267 electoral votes, including the Republican strongholds of Texas and Florida. Trump also won the vital swing state of North Carolina and battleground states of Pennsylvania and Georgia.

Harris is far behind at 224 electoral votes, winning Minnesota, New Hampshire and Hawaii. The vastly Democratic West Coast states such as California and Washington were called for the vice president as well.

Harris has also secured the electoral vote in the state of Virginia.

Trump needs the 3 electoral votes from Alaska to officially be declared the next president of the United States.