Evolution, significance of LGBTQ+ pride flags

The Progress Pride Flag and Bisexual Flag fly above The LGBTQ Center Long Beach in late 2023. Photo credit: El Nicklin

The traditional pride flag is just one among many diverse pride flags, each celebrating a unique intersectionality of identities and how individuals see themselves.

The vibrant spectrum of LGBTQ+ pride flags has become a powerful symbol of identity, unity and visibility. From the iconic rainbow flag to the numerous other flags representing different identities, each one tells a unique story of struggle, pride and acceptance.

According to the Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, Transgender (GLBT) Historical Society, the journey of pride flags began in 1978, when artist and activist Gilbert Baker, inspired by Harvey Milk, designed the first rainbow flag.

The original flag featured eight colors, each symbolizing a different aspect of the LGBTQ+ experience:

Pink for sex

Red for life

Orange for healing

Yellow for sunlight

Green for nature

Turquoise for magic/art

Indigo for serenity

Violet for spirit

Over time, the flag evolved, and the most recognized version today consists of six stripes, with pink and turquoise removed due to fabric availability issues.

Noah Benasfre, Long Beach State’s Queer Students’ Alliance president and a third-year marine biology major, said he has a personal connection to one of the lesser-known pride flags.

“Personally, I really like the leather pride flag. I actually have it on my water bottle because it represents kink, which is very inherent in the pride community. I feel like that’s something people don’t talk about enough. It resonates with so many people, yet they feel very ashamed about it or forget about it,” Benasfre said.

He also appreciates the inclusivity that comes with the evolving designs of pride flags.

“I think the additions can be very useful because they broaden the flag’s meaning in a way that fits more people. I wouldn’t say it’s more correct, but it is more inclusive and acknowledges the history that comes with it,” Benasfre said.

The leather pride flag, characterized by its black, blue and white stripes with a red heart, exemplifies the diversity within the spectrum of pride flags. Each pride flag acts as a symbol of visibility and acceptance for various segments of the LGBTQ+ community.

Outright International, a group dedicated to working with partners around the globe to strengthen the capacity of the LGBTIQ+ human rights movement, documents and amplifies human rights violations against LGBTIQ+ people and advocates for inclusion and equality.

According to Outright International, the bisexual flag, introduced in 1999 by activist Michael Page, features pink, blue and purple bands representing same-sex attraction, opposite-sex attraction, and attraction to both sexes, respectively. The pansexual flag, which emerged online in 2010, uses pink, yellow, and blue to symbolize attraction to women, all genders, and men, respectively.

Marceline Salazar, a third-year studio arts major, expressed her admiration for several pride flags and the creative ways in which the flags are incorporated into different forms of expression.

“The bisexual, transgender and the rainbow flag: I think they are cool. I think it is cool to have more inclusions in general,” Salazar said. “I see a lot of the color schemes being used, and I love that. Like in the movie Spider-Verse and other media that use bisexual lighting, it’s amazing how creative people can be, especially when it comes to queer undertones.”

The evolution of pride flags reflects the growing diversity and inclusivity within the LGBTQ+ community, shown visibly from the original rainbow flag to the Progress Pride flag.

The Human Rights Campaign’s website describes the Progress Pride flag as having black and brown stripes for underrepresented communities of color and the colors of the transgender pride flag.

The transgender pride flag, designed by Monica Helms in 1999, features light blue, pink and white stripes. The blue stripes represent the traditional boy colors, while the pink stripes represent the traditional girl colors. The white stripe represents those who are intersex, transitioning or have an undefined gender. This flag, along with others, symbolize the community’s commitment to inclusivity and representation.

Each flag with their unique colors and meanings tell a story of pride, resilience and the unyielding spirit of the LGBTQ+ community.