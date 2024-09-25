CSU tuition increase implemented, causes concern

Long Beach, Ca Sept. 12, 2023 Students and faculty attempt to enter the CSU Board of Trustees meeting to voice their opposition to the proposed tuition increases. The 6% tuition increase would end up being approved the following day. Photo credit: Anthony Orrico

The California State University system’s multi-year tuition increase officially began at the start of the fall 2024 semester. For the 2024-25 academic year, full-time undergraduate students will be paying a tuition fee of $6,084.

Tuition is set to increase 6% over the next five years. By the 2028-29 academic year, tuition will have increased to $7,682.

A resolutions document released by the CSU Board of Trustees, states that the increased tuition rates will stay in place until the 2028-29 academic year. Changing the rates beyond that year will require board review..

According to the CSU’s multi-year plan website, the tuition increase is meant to ensure that the university system continues to “provide a high quality education to current and future generations of Californians.”

The CSU’s plan also states that, “…tuition revenue would help fill the already existing funding gap in student services and enhance the educational experience for students…”

The increase in tuition revenue is set to help fund some student services including:

Tutoring, peer mentoring and academic support

Cultural centers which include space, staffing and programming

On campus student employment opportunities

One-third of the revenue will also be distributed to financial aid.

Even with some of the revenue going into student services, students are still wary of how to deal with the increase.

Back in March, students and faculty protested against the tuition increase outside the Board of Trustees meeting that took place in downtown Long Beach.

Sophia Avila, a freshman biology major, said she is worried about what tuition will look like as she continues her education at Long Beach State.

“If tuition keeps going up beyond what financial aid gives me, I’ll probably feel it at the end of the four years,” Avila said.

Senior health science major Yvonne Vazquez said she received less money from financial aid this year than her previous three years.

“I would say I’m angry, when everything already is increasing in this economy. I had to take money out of my savings and I need to start working more, but with taking 6 classes, it’s hard to do both,” Vazquez said.

CSULB lists ways for students to navigate the tuition increase:

There will be an increase in funding for federal work study through the 2024-25 academic year.

Students can sign up for payment plans for tuition and fees to avoid class cancellation.

Assistance programs are available for students such as the Beach Pantry, basic needs, CalFresh, Dream Success Center, etc.

Applications for fall 2025 scholarships will open January-March 2025. More scholarship opportunities can be found on the BeachScholarships website.

CSU chancellor, Mildred Garcia, will report to the Board of Trustees in January 2028 to review the tuition rates and evaluate the tuition policy.